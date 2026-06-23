Naval Base Guam Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 15, 2026) – Capt. Shawn William relieved Capt. John T. Frye as commanding officer of U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) during a Change of Command ceremony held June 12 at the NBG Chapel.

Commander, Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Brett Mietus served as the guest speaker, recognizing Frye's leadership and contributions to NBG’s mission during his tenure.



“I want to thank John for the work he has done, to thank and praise our local partners for the cooperation that helps and enables us all, and to express optimism of where we’ll go under Shawn’s leadership, and to how we’ll get there,” Mietus said. “All towards creating a square deal – for the Department of War and the people of Guam.”

Frye served as NBG's commanding officer from January 2024 to June 2026, strengthening warfighting readiness and reinforcing the installation's role as a strategic hub in the western Pacific. During his tenure, he led a major organizational realignment that integrated 88 personnel from the Defense Fuel Supply Point and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, enhancing command and control of critical mission areas.



He oversaw more than $204 million in sustainment funding and championed military construction initiatives that enabled thousands of maintenance actions, improving mission capability, operational readiness, and the safety of base infrastructure.



Under Frye's leadership, NBG supported approximately 1,500 vessel movements, facilitated the delivery of 163 million gallons of fuel, and executed major multinational exercises, including Valiant Shield and Sea Dragon. He also prioritized quality-of-life initiatives through housing renovations, expanded morale and mental health resources, and an award-winning community relations program.



“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work alongside this fantastic team over the past two and a half years,” Frye told the audience. “Each of you has played an integral role in executing Naval Base Guam's mission. Your dedication ensured the readiness of our homeported ships, shore-based tenants, and visiting units while supporting our service members, civilian employees, families, and veterans. The work you continue to do strengthens our capacity, resiliency, and readiness for the future.”



Before assuming command of Naval Base Guam, William served as program manager for the Integrated Power Systems Compatibility Test Facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A native of Brush, Colorado, he enlisted in the Navy in 1994 and was later selected for the Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering from Oregon State University and master's degrees from Old Dominion University and the Naval Postgraduate School.



William's previous assignments include service aboard USS Alaska (SSBN 732) (Blue), USS Albuquerque (SSN 706), and USS Miami (SSN 755), as well as leadership positions supporting undersea warfare and submarine readiness. He recently commanded Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 in Groton, Connecticut.



“You've built a culture of excellence here, and I'm honored to take charge,” William said. “I promise to build upon the foundation you've laid and ensure this team remains ready for whatever comes over the horizon.”

Addressing his new team, William outlined his expectations for the future.



“To the men and women of NBG, your reputation precedes you,” William said. “Whether its port operations, security, facility support, or improving quality of life aboard NBG, you make the impossible look routine. My charge to you is simple: stay ready, stay vigilant, and take care of one another. In this era of great power competition, our work today is the foundation of tomorrow's victory. We provide the safe harbor, logistics, and support that enable the Joint Force to operate with confidence across the western Pacific.”



Naval Base Guam provides installation support to homeported commands, tenant activities, deployed forces, and visiting units while sustaining readiness and quality of life in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2026 Date Posted: 06.24.2026 22:00 Story ID: 568520 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Guam Holds Change of Command, by Valerie Lynn Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.