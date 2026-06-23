Physician Assistant program graduate looks forward to caring for warriors, families

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Maj. Barbara Jean (left), site director for the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) Phase 2 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, assists U.S. Army Capt. Bonnie Claire Barkley don her white coat June 12 during IPAP’s Class 24-1’s graduation at Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital Communications

A Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) healthcare trainee joined three others from Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) at Fort Belvoir, Virginia to graduate from one of the most demanding yet rewarding programs in the Military Health System (MHS) on June 12.

U.S. Army Capt. Bonnie Claire Barkley donned her white coat at ATAMMC as part of the graduation, completing the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP). Other graduates who put on their white coat included U.S. Army Majs. Brian Carlson and Courtney Slaughter, and U.S. Army Capt. Hannah Mankuch.

The white coat ceremony, a rite of passage for medical, nursing and health students, marks their entry into clinical practice, and for IPAP graduates, it means the completion of the phase of the program encompassing an intense, fast-paced 13-month curriculum of coursework and clinicals.

“I chose to pursue IPAP because I have always been fascinated by medicine, and healthcare exists at the intersection of helping people and science, both things I am excited about,” Barkley said “I love the team approach to medicine that is offered by being a physician assistant as well as our main job of training combat medics being particularly salient to me.”

Although the only Walter Reed graduate in IPAP Class 24-1, Barkley explained that she appreciated the camaraderie developed with her fellow graduates and others going through the program.

“The most rewarding part of PA school was the friendships I made with fellow students through the course of my training and getting to see the progress we all made as we completed the program. It’s amazing the level of growth and clinical knowledge we have gained in what feels like such a short time,” she explained.

“I was an officer prior to beginning IPAP,” Barkley added. “I was commissioned as an Air Defense Artillery Officer and started school as a captain. Over the course of my career as a junior officer, I served as a platoon leader, battery executive officer, and battalion tactical operations officer before attending the Captains Career Course and IPAP. I hope that my experience in leadership transfers to advising commanders, training medics, and my clinical practice. I am so appreciative for everyone at Walter Reed, from the patients to the physicians, medics, nurses, and other PAs who have been such an important part of my learning journey.”

U.S. Air Force Maj. Barbara Jean, site director for IPAP Phase 2 at Walter Reed, helped Barkley put on her white coat during the graduation. “I think the history of the program makes it unique,” Jean said.

“In 1971, the Air Force, Army and Navy each started their own [PA] program. But in 1996, the services combined their programs to form IPAP with a mission of providing the uniformed services with highly competent, compassionate PAs who model integrity, strive for leadership excellence, and are committed to lifelong learning,” Jean explained. “Our graduates now take their place beside other military healthcare professionals in providing medical services to active-duty military personnel, their dependents, and retirees.”

Physician assistants serve as “force multipliers, strengthening the military by reducing medical evacuations, supporting unit sustainability, and ensuring service members remain in the fight when deployed,” according to Defense Health Agency (DHA) officials.

Individuals selected for IPAP begin the program with the 16-month Phase 1 at U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. This phase includes more than 100 semester hours encompassing 40 subjects and 101 exams.

After completing Phase 1, students earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and receive military orders for Phase 2.

“The second phase of training is where students gain their clinical expertise,” Jean said. “All students in the program are assigned to one of the 25 military healthcare and treatment facilities qualified as Phase 2 sites, including here at Walter Reed.” She explained that this phase includes more than a year of nearly 2,000 supervised clinical clerkship hours in 19 different clinical and surgical specialties.

“Completion of Phase 2 earns graduates their Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree, also accredited by the University of Nebraska Medical Center,” said Jean.

In addition to being the only trainee from Walter Reed in this class, Barkley was also its valedictorian and inducted into Pi Alpha National Honor Society for Physician Assistants.

“It’s a rare honor, reserved for the top 15 percent of a graduating class,” Jean said. “It requires a minimum GPA of 3.5, and even then, grades alone are not enough. The society seeks individuals who embody its motto: Scholarship, Service, and Leadership.”

Barkley now heads to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. “I am excited to become a part of an airborne unit after my time at Fort Campbell, Kentucky,” she said.