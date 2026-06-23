New Base Logo for MCLB Barstow

Photo By Kristyn Galvan | Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow is getting a new look! For the first time since...... read more read more

Photo By Kristyn Galvan | Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow is getting a new look! For the first time since 1979, MCLB Barstow has proposed a new unit insignia. Working with the Marine Corps History Division, we’ve designed a new emblem where every detail tells the story of our mission, history, and strategic importance. Here is what the new heraldry represents: -Route 66: Honors our strategic location on the nation’s most iconic transit corridor. -Locomotive & Light Armored Vehicle: Showcases our role as the Department of War's largest railhead and our elite depot-level maintenance capabilities. -Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard: Celebrates the Marine Corps' only Mounted Color Guard, stationed right here. -High Desert Mountains: Represents the resilient terrain of our California home. -Crossed Spears & New Motto: Nods to our call sign, "Carthage." Our new motto, "Carthago Defendenda Est" (Carthage must be defended), reinforces our mission to sustain and enable the Joint Force. see less | View Image Page