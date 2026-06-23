115th Fighter Wing strengthens NATO partnerships through military exchange program

Photo By Fallon Riley | German Air Force Maj. Robert Diekmann, a force protection officer assigned to the German Air Force Headquarters in Berlin, stands with 115th Fighter Wing Airmen and leadership June 4, 2026 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. Diekmann embedded with the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin as part of a two-week Military Reserve Exchange Program that helps foster relationships and strengthen NATO partnerships and alliances.(U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Fallon Riley | German Air Force Maj. Robert Diekmann, a force protection officer assigned to the...... read more read more

For the second consecutive year, the 115th Fighter Wing hosted a German Air Force officer as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program June 1-11.

With Germany scheduled to receive the F-35A Lightning II aircraft in 2027, German Air Force Maj. Robert Diekmann, a force protection officer assigned to the German Air Force Headquarters in Berlin, completed the two-week exchange at the 115th Fighter Wing gaining firsthand experience in U.S. force protection operations.

“Through this exchange, our Airmen foster people-to-people relationships that help us gain a better understanding of the training and operations of our NATO partners,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Gerds, the commander of the 115th Fighter Wing. “We are honored to build these international partnerships as we move forward together.”

Established in 1985 by the U.S. Department of War and the German Ministry of Defense, the MREP was created to bolster NATO partnerships and alliances. This year marks the 40th anniversary of its creation.

"As a security forces officer, hosting Maj. Diekmann was incredibly valuable to compare tactics with a German Force Protection counterpart and see how they tackle the same challenges we do,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Schaitel, the operations officer assigned to the 115th Security Forces Squadron. “You build a lot of mutual trust just by working side-by-side every day.”

Programs like this foster professional relationships, individual growth and unit-level interoperability, preparing both nations to work together seamlessly in future operations.

“Witnessing an exercise like Sentry North and experiencing day-to-day life with Airmen are experiences I will share back in Germany,” said Diekmann. “I look forward to seeing how this exchange influences our operations.”

The exchange will continue later this year when selected U.S. officers travel to Germany to complete the program's second phase.