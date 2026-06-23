I am The 908th: Senior Airman Adrian Kimutai

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Senior Airman Adrian Kimutai joined the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron in 2024, where he serves as a water and fuel systems maintenance specialist. In this critical role, he is responsible for managing and maintaining essential infrastructure such as plumbing, water distribution, wastewater systems, liquid fuel storage, and fire suppression systems. He was recognized as the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the 2nd Quarter of 2025, an honor he didn’t see coming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Senior Airman Adrian Kimutai joined the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron in 2024, where...... read more read more

Senior Airman Adrian Kimutai’s military journey began in July 2019, when he moved from Kenya to the United States with close friends.

It was the support and encouragement of those friends that not only influenced his decision to relocate but also inspired him to join the military, specifically, the 908th Flying Training Wing.

“The funny thing is that I ended up here after always hearing friends of mine in the service talk about their tour of duties and the nice people at the base. They told me, ‘If you’re interested in joining any Reserve unit, go to the 908th,’” Kimutai recalled.

In 2024, Kimutai joined the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, where he serves as a water and fuel systems maintenance specialist. In this critical role, he is responsible for managing and maintaining essential infrastructure such as plumbing, water distribution, wastewater systems, liquid fuel storage, and fire suppression systems.

His work requires not only hands-on technical skills, but also the ability to analyze water quality, monitor for potential hazardous gases, and collaborate with other civil engineering teams to ensure mission-critical operations continue uninterrupted.

Since joining, Kimutai says the experience has been everything he hoped for and more.

“My friends were right. I love the people here. Everyone feels like family. And my brother, he’s my biggest motivator.”

Having recently completed his technical training school, Kimutai has embraced every opportunity to grow. During a recent training event in California, he was able to work independently for the first time, which made the experience especially meaningful. His eagerness to learn and contribute didn’t go unnoticed. He was coined and recognized as the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the 2nd Quarter of 2025, an honor he didn’t see coming.

“I was surprised,” he admitted. “It meant a lot and motivated me to keep pushing.”

Throughout his training and assignments, Kimutai has contributed to a range of projects from plumbing systems and pool maintenance to computer-based work. With his training now complete, he looks forward to participating in future projects and eventually taking on temporary duty assignments.

Outside the uniform, Kimutai holds an associate’s degree in information technology, works in logistics and is planning to finish up a nursing degree he started prior to joining. He is also in the final steps of launching his own clothing business.

To fellow new Airmen, Kimutai offers words of encouragement.

“Learn as much as you can with every chance you get. Use your full potential and never stop pushing yourself. Knowledge is power.”

Kimutai joined the Air Force to challenge himself, step outside of his comfort zone, and explore new opportunities. His journey reflects perseverance, adaptability, and purpose.

He truly embodies what it means to be a Reserve Citizen Airman.