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    Fort Knox brings back summer Concert on the Lawn series starting July 24

    Fort Knox brings back summer Concert on the Lawn series starting July 24

    Courtesy Photo | Some members of 380th Army Band will travel to Fort Knox July 24, 2026 to perform...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Free family entertainment is on the horizon at Fort Knox with the return of the Concert on the Lawn series.

    The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host two concerts, with the first featuring the music of 380th Army Band at the post gazebo July 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

    The 40-plus member Army Reserve band hails from Fort Eustis, Virginia. A small team from the band will perform jazz, rock and brass favorites. Officials from FMWR are encouraging attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

    A second concert is planned for Aug. 7 and will feature music from 56th Army Band, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    For more information, call 502-624-4655.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:47
    Story ID: 568480
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox brings back summer Concert on the Lawn series starting July 24, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox brings back summer Concert on the Lawn series starting July 24
    Fort Knox brings back summer Concert on the Lawn series starting July 24

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    Fort Knox, Kentucky, 380th Army Band, Concert on the Lawn, FMWR, music

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