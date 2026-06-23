The Man Who Kept Showing Up: Bob Hill’s Lifelong Connection to Seymour Johnson AFB

Photo By Airman Daryl Briscoe | Robert E. "Bob" Hill poses for an environmental portrait in his home in Goldsboro, North Carolina, June 16, 2026. For more than five decades, Hill documented the people and mission of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base through more than 14,000 interviews, delivered newcomer orientations for more than 35 years and attended every 4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daryl Briscoe) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Daryl Briscoe | Robert E. "Bob" Hill poses for an environmental portrait in his home in Goldsboro,...... read more read more

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – For more than two decades, Robert E. “Bob” Hill has taken his seat among Airmen, families and community members during 4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremonies.

He does not arrive as a headline or a guest of honor, but as something quieter and more enduring, a steady presence in a place defined by constant motion.

As commanders have changed and generations of Airmen have passed through Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Hill has continued to return to witness the moment when leadership transitions and the mission carries on.

"I didn't feel like I went to work for a single day,” Hill said. “It was just a wonderful experience that I really enjoyed, and it wasn’t work for me. It was just good living.”

Hill is known across Wayne County for a career spent behind a microphone, telling the stories of the community and the Airmen who call Seymour Johnson home. Over the course of his broadcasting career, he conducted more than 14,000 interviews, capturing voices that might otherwise have gone unheard and building a bridge between the base and the community beyond its gates.

But his connection to Seymour Johnson was never just professional. It became personal, shaped over decades of ceremonies, conversations and shared history with the people who serve there.

"The Airmen who carry out the mission, that's what we tried to cover,” Hill said. “All the jobs that were being done and perpetuating the success of the base.”

For Hill, each change of command represents another chapter in the history of Seymour Johnson. Over the years, he has watched leaders come and go while the Airmen and mission have endured.

The 4th Fighter Wing’s mission to generate combat-ready airpower has evolved over the years, but Hill has continued to focus on the people who carry it out.

"The Airmen were very happy with where they were and what they were doing,” Hill said. “And the opportunity to be a part of the Air Force, to improve themselves, and to serve our country.”

He has seen commanders arrive and depart. He has seen aircraft and missions shift with the demands of global operations. Through it all, he has kept coming back, documenting change not just as a spectator, but as someone invested in the story unfolding.

"Things changed, different airframes, different programs,” Hill said. “But the success of the base continued.”

Recently, Hill faced one of life’s most difficult chapters with the passing of his wife of 64 years. Grief reshaped his days, but it did not sever the connection he had built over a lifetime of service to his community.

When the 4th Fighter Wing held its most recent change of command, Hill still came.

He took his seat, as he has for years, not because it was easy, but because it was his duty. Because some commitments do not pause, even when life does.

"In her last moments when she knew what was coming, she said, 'Keep it going. Don't ever give up on something that we were involved in,'” Hill said. “I had to honor her thoughts as well as the participation that I still enjoy.”

For Hill, Seymour Johnson has become more than an installation. It is a thread woven through decades of memory and meaning, a place where stories were told, relationships were built and a community was shaped by service. When life brought hardship, he did not step away from that thread. He held onto it.

Like the Airmen he has long watched from the audience, Hill continued forward, steady in motion, grounded in purpose and carrying on what he started long ago.

"I'm so happy that I was involved in such an amazing thing,” Hill said. “It's been a wonderful life, and Seymour Johnson was such a big part of it.”

As the 4th Fighter Wing continues its mission of delivering combat-ready airpower worldwide, Hill’s presence remains a reminder that service is not only measured in uniform or rank, but also in showing up, year after year, through change, loss and time itself.