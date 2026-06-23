Fort Drum community honors the fallen during Annual Remembrance Ceremony

Photo By Michael Strasser | The official party carries a wreath to the base of the Military Mountaineer Monument...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The official party carries a wreath to the base of the Military Mountaineer Monument in Memorial Park during the Annual Remembrance Ceremony on June 24, 2026, at Fort Drum, New York. see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 24, 2026) -- Soldiers, Gold Star family members, and guests gathered in Memorial Park on June 24 for the Annual Remembrance Ceremony, honoring 10th Mountain Division (LI) service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.



“This beautiful North Country day provides a fitting backdrop for solemn reflection, as we gather amongst these enduring memorials – a tangible representation of sacrifice and a sacred space for remembrance,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander.



Naumann expressed gratitude on behalf of the Fort Drum community to the Gold Star Families in attendance.



“Your unwavering strength in the face of unimaginable loss is a constant source of inspiration to us all,” he said. “Your presence here today is not merely a testament to the lives of your loved ones, but a powerful reminder of the profound cost of the freedoms that we all enjoy and cherish today.”



As guest speaker, retired Command Sgt. Maj. David Martel said the Annual Remembrance Ceremony has become an indelible part of people’s lives because the act of remembering keeps the legacies of the fallen alive.



“Today is a day for families and friends to find comfort and support in the company of others who understand their pain and loss,” Martel said. “This is a powerful way to connect with the past, and to acknowledge a debt of gratitude that we owe those who have gone before us.”



Martel spoke of the Soldiers he served with and the impact they had on his life, to include Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis and Lt. Col. Joseph Fenty. In this, Martel said he is keeping a promise – a sacred duty – that Soldiers and veterans around the world are likewise doing to honor the fallen.



“We are charged with keeping those memories alive and passing them along to the next generation – and we do so enthusiastically,” he said. “Whether it’s the Fiddler’s Green, the big patrol base in the sky, on a summit or in Valhalla, we will see them again.”



The ceremony included a wreath-laying at the base of 23 plaques commemorating the names of 328 fallen Soldiers, a three-volley salute, and the playing of Taps.