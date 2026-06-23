Men’s Health: Caring for the Body, Mind and Spirit

Photo By Jean Graves | Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, prepares to throw a pass during the Army Heritage Month Ultimate Football Challenge at Anvil Field on Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 12. Events like the football challenge promote physical activity, teamwork and overall wellness. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jean Graves | Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, prepares to...... read more read more

FORT POLK, La. - During Men’s Health Month, experts at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital are encouraging men to take a holistic approach to wellness by caring for the body, mind and spirit. Together, physical health, mental resilience and spiritual well-being help support readiness, strengthen relationships and improve overall quality of life.

The Body: Prioritizing Preventive Care

For Capt. Phillip Markey, a family medicine physician at BJACH, one of the biggest challenges is encouraging men to prioritize preventive care.

“High blood pressure and high cholesterol are two of the most common conditions men ignore because they often don’t cause symptoms early on,” said Markey. “When we identify and treat them early, we can significantly reduce a person’s risk of heart disease and stroke.”

Drawing on a familiar Army concept, Markey compared routine health screenings to keeping equipment mission ready. Just as Soldiers routinely inspect and maintain their gear, regular medical screenings can help identify health concerns before they become larger problems.

According to Markey, healthy adults in their 20s may only need routine exams every one to two years, while annual screenings become increasingly important after age 30 as risks associated with cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions become more common.

He also emphasized that lifestyle choices—including regular exercise, healthy nutrition and adequate sleep—remain some of the most effective tools for preventing chronic disease and improving long-term health.

“Most of the chronic health conditions we see throughout the United States, especially in men, can all be improved with good diet and exercise,” Markey said. “There is growing evidence that getting seven to nine hours of sleep, eating an appropriate diet and getting regular physical activity can be more effective for preventing these diseases than even the best medicines.”

The Mind: Building Mental Muscle

While physical health provides the foundation for overall wellness, Maj. Johnny Dotson, a social worker at BJACH and competitive bodybuilder, draws parallels between physical training and psychological growth.

“When you challenge yourself physically and push beyond your comfort zone, you teach your brain that discomfort is temporary and manageable rather than a signal to quit,” Dotson said.

Dotson explained that overcoming difficult workouts, fatigue and self-doubt helps build discipline, consistency and resilience — qualities that can carry over into careers, relationships and long-term goals.

“Ultimately, these are the same qualities that underpin mental resilience,” Dotson said. “When you push through a tough workout, overcome fatigue and discomfort, or achieve a new personal best, you’re not just strengthening your body; you’re also training your mind to handle stress, setbacks and adversity.”

However, Dotson cautioned that exercise should not be used to avoid difficult emotions or deeper issues. Instead, he encourages men to reflect on the reasons behind their workouts and ask themselves whether they are processing emotions or simply avoiding them.

Dotson said personal growth often requires discomfort.

“Vulnerability and asking for help build the mental muscle by transforming emotional discomfort into actionable resilience,” he said.

The Spirit: Finding Connection and Purpose

For Capt. David Rutkin, hospital chaplain for BJACH, spiritual health is an important part of overall wellness.

Rutkin defines spiritual wellness as a person’s connection to something greater than themselves.

“Our spirit is our connection to something greater than ourselves, a higher power or higher purpose,” Rutkin said. “There are times in every person’s life when their need lies in a realm that feels outside the norm.”

He explained that practices such as faith, prayer, hope, worship, meditation and mindfulness can help individuals navigate challenges and overcome struggles that may feel beyond the ordinary.

Military service can place unique demands on Soldiers and families through deployments, separations and other high-stress situations. Rutkin said maintaining spiritual disciplines before, during and after those challenges can help individuals maintain their sense of purpose.

He also emphasized the importance of community and fellowship.

“People are stronger together,” Rutkin said.

Rutkin noted that human beings are made for relationships and community, and that healthy spiritual lives often include supportive connections with others.

A Unified Approach to Strength

Although they approached wellness from different perspectives, the three men arrived at a similar conclusion: true strength is built by caring for the whole person. By investing in their physical and mental health, along with their spiritual well-being, men can build a stronger foundation for healthier relationships, greater purpose and an improved quality of life.

Whether it’s scheduling a routine exam, strengthening mental well-being or finding purpose through faith and community, caring for the body, mind and spirit can help men live healthier, more balanced and more fulfilling lives.

“You deserve to be well,” Markey said. “If not for you, then for your loved ones, your friends, your battle buddies.”