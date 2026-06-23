21st Special Troops Battalion welcomes new command sergeant major

Photo By Pfc. Kadence Connors | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Raska, the incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 21st Special Troops Battalion, gives remarks during the 21st STB Transfer of Responsibility on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 8, 2026. Raska gave thanks to his family during his speech. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Pfc. Kadence Connors | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Raska, the incoming senior enlisted advisor of the...... read more read more

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Raska assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor of the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, during a transfer of responsibility ceremony held at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 8.

A native of Whitehouse, Texas, Raska brings more than 23 years of Army experience to the battalion. After attending Basic Combat Training in 2003 and Advanced Individual Training in 2004, he earned the designation of Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician. Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of leadership and operational positions within the EOD community.

His assignment to the 21st Special Troops Battalion marks the first time he has served outside the EOD career field.

“This is the first non-EOD job that I've done in my career, so the challenge of the dynamics of the organization and what we do is all very new to me, and I'm looking forward to it,” Raska said.

Raska attributes much of his success to the adaptability developed through years of conducting complex EOD missions. He believes flexibility, accountability and teamwork are key components of successful organizations and effective leadership.

One of the milestones he is most proud of is graduating from EOD school, which he described as one of the most challenging experiences of his career. His interest in the field began after attending a presentation by an EOD team from Fort Sam Houston, where he first learned about the profession and its mission. Years later, he returned to serve as the first sergeant of that same company after its relocation to Fort Hood, Texas.

As he begins his new role, Raska plans to draw upon the lessons learned throughout his career to support the battalion and its Soldiers.

“If you do your job well, we will go far beyond anyone’s expectations,” Raska said. “That’s all I ask of anybody, do your job and do it well.”

Although the battalion’s mission differs from his previous assignments, Raska believes the principles of leadership remain constant. Through a focus on accountability, teamwork and professional excellence, he hopes to help the 21st Special Troops Battalion continue building readiness and accomplishing its mission across the European theater.