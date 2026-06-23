MQ-28 Ghost Bat to Join Allied Forces in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026

Photo By Senior Airman Adrien Tran | U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron takes off behind a Boeing Defence Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat, a production representative test aircraft, during Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 at Rota, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, June 21, 2026. U.S. forces are integrating Collaborative Combat Aircraft into Exercise VS26 to advance human-machine teaming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrien Tran) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Adrien Tran | U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron takes off...... read more read more

ROTA, Northern Mariana Islands – The Boeing Defence Australia-developed MQ-28 Ghost Bat, a production representative test aircraft, will integrate with U.S. and allied forces during Exercise Valiant Shield 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the operational development of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) and the advancement of human-machine teaming in the Indo-Pacific theater.

During the exercise, the uncrewed MQ-28 will fly in concert with crewed fighter platforms, providing a critical opportunity for the joint force to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures for this next evolution of airpower. CCA will perform a variety of missions during VALIANT SHIELD 26 to include defensive and offensive counter air missions.

"The future of airpower is a partnership between our greatest assets: our skilled warfighters and the technology that empowers them," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Pesich, Experimental Operations Unit collaborative combat aircraft detachment officer in charge. "By advancing human-machine teaming, we are increasing our power projection while building a more resilient, capable, and lethal joint force.”

The Department of the Air Force and its partners will analyze the aircraft's contribution as a force multiplier that extends the reach, awareness, and survivability of crewed platforms in contested environments.

CCA are semi-autonomous aircraft that operate under the oversight of human operators. The Department of the Air Force remains steadfast in its commitment to the ethical development of these systems, ensuring that a human remains in the loop for all critical decisions. These platforms are designed to increase sortie generation with less strain on maintenance and personnel, which ultimately makes our entire force more lethal.

Valiant Shield is a biennial, multinational, joint exercise focused on integrating the joint force in a multi-domain environment. This routine training fosters real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.

For questions regarding Pacific Air Forces’ participation in Valiant Shield 2026, please contact the PACAF Public Affairs office at mailto:pacaf.paops@us.af.mil or 808-447-8828.

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