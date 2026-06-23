William Beaumont Army Medical Center graduates four new physician assistants Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BLISS, Texas – Four Soldiers celebrated their completion of the Interservice Physician Assistant Program during a graduation and commissioning ceremony at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center chapel, June 12, 2026.



The graduates were 1st Lt. Qiwei Chen, Capt. Monica K. Middleton, Officer Candidate Jesse A. Ojeda, and Capt. Derrick J. Snyder. The ceremony marked the culmination of rigorous training that prepares these medical professionals to deliver world-class healthcare to the nation's combat forces.



All graduates also brought valuable experience to the program from their previous military specialties. Chen served as an intelligence officer, while Middleton was a chemical defense officer. Snyder, a member of the Arizona Army National Guard, previously supported his state's COVID-19 response by providing logistical and civilian support.



Ojeda, a former combat medic, was the only graduate to commission, rising to the rank of first lieutenant and presenting a traditional silver dollar to a noncommissioned officer during his first salute. The remaining graduates were already commissioned officers.



Capt. Patrick Bushman, an emergency medicine physician assistant who mentored the graduates, served as the guest speaker. "We have always been defined by what we love and choose to preserve," Bushman said during his address to the graduates. "I'm confident in your careers that you will care well for the Soldiers who … sworn to defend this country."



The IPAP program offers qualified officers, warrant officers, and enlisted Soldiers an educational opportunity to become physician assistants. The Army trains approximately 200 Soldiers annually alongside candidates from other military branches, including the Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, Reserve, and National Guard. Upon graduation, students earn bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska and receive a commission as a first lieutenant in the Army Medical Specialist Corps.



Before providing care to patients, IPAP candidates must pass the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam. Officer students also receive constructive credit for their prior commissioned service in accordance with Department of War guidelines. Once graduated and certified, these physician assistants will serve as critical members of the Army healthcare team, providing services as a physician extender under the supervision of a Physician.