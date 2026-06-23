AMCOM Combined Logistics Command welcomes new commander

Photo By John Drew Hamilton | AMCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson (right) passes the ACLC colors to incoming ACLC command Col. James Scullion (left). Passing of the colors is the war the Army symbolizes the transfer of a unit's command to a new leader. see less | View Image Page

Photo By John Drew Hamilton | AMCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson (right) passes the ACLC colors to...... read more read more

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command's Combined Logistics Command held a change of command ceremony June 23 at the Army Aviation Museum on Fort Rucker where Col. James H. Scullion assumed command from Col. Timothy A. Harloff.

Fellow Soldiers, Army civilians, family members and community leaders attended the ceremony, which celebrated Harloff's two years of leadership while welcoming Scullion to an organization that provides the delivery of safe and reliable materiel readiness to five unique Army training bases to sustain the capacity necessary to generate the Army’s future force.

The ceremony began with the traditional passing of the colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility from Harloff to Scullion.

Maj. Gen. Lori L. Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, praised Harloff's leadership and the accomplishments of ACLC during his two years at the helm.

"The commanders will come and go, but the colors and the mission will always live on," Robinson said. "This command is one of three O-6-level commands within AMCOM and oversees some of the largest maintenance operations in the Army."

Robinson said Harloff's leadership was defined by initiative, attention to detail and his commitment to collaboration.

"One of the most valuable traits a subordinate commander can possess is initiative," Robinson said. "Col. Tim Harloff is a leader who identifies and solves problems before he is told to act. He is straightforward, tenacious and detail-oriented, and I could always trust that he had thought through every aspect of an issue while collaborating closely with his team."

She also highlighted his ability to bring people together and build relationships across the organization. "There was never a dull moment in ACLC, but Harloff's ability to build teams, develop consensus, work with stakeholders and care for people was remarkable," Robinson said.

As Harloff turned over command, Robinson welcomed Scullion, an Apache pilot with command time including 1st Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment at Fort Drum and his most recent joint-service experience in Washington DC. "I have no doubt he is ready to take on the responsibilities of this command and continue building on the solid foundation Tim established here," Robinson said.

In his farewell, Harloff expressed gratitude for the soldiers, Army civilians and contractors who carried out the command's mission during his command at ACLC.

"Thank you for being here today and for supporting this time-honored Army tradition," Harloff said. "It is a bittersweet moment to stand before you one last time as commander of this prestigious and vitally important organization."

He said the ceremony brought back memories of accepting command two years earlier.

"It feels like only yesterday that I stood here, humbled and honored to accept the guidon," he said. "Now, two years have passed, becoming part of the history of this unit and my own life."

Harloff described ACLC as a unique organization whose impact extends far beyond Fort Rucker.

"This organization is a brigade-level powerhouse, a unique blend of dedicated soldiers, Army civilians and contractor partners united by one critical mission: building and sustaining Army readiness," he said. According to Harloff, ACLC's influence stretches across multiple states and installations.

"Your reach is immense," he said. "From the flight lines here in Alabama and Georgia to the training ranges in Arizona and Oklahoma and the classrooms in Virginia."

Harloff said the command's success during the past two years centered on three key priorities: caring for people, delivering safe and reliable equipment, and implementing innovative modernization efforts.

"We set out to take care of our people first," he said. "You fostered a climate of trust, dignity and respect, proving that our greatest asset will always be our people."

He credited the workforce for ensuring Army units receive dependable equipment to safely train and prepare for future missions.

"You are the quiet professionals who ensured the next generation of aviators, infantrymen, artillerymen and air defenders had exactly what they needed to train safely and effectively," Harloff said. "Your tireless efforts on the flight lines and in the maintenance, bays meant our customer units never had to question the reliability of the platforms they trained on."

Harloff also highlighted the command's modernization efforts, which included fielding new systems and identifying efficiencies that reduced costs while preparing the Army for future operations.

"You refused to simply maintain the status quo," he said. "You found incredible efficiencies in maintenance programs that saved the Army millions of dollars, and you positioned this command for the future through a data-driven, AI-enabled approach."

Reflecting on the organization's accomplishments, Harloff praised the resilience and professionalism of the workforce.

"What you accomplished over the last two years has been nothing short of phenomenal," he said. "You met every challenge with professionalism, adapted to every change with resilience and performed every mission with excellence. I have never been prouder to be part of a team."

Harloff thanked leaders throughout AMCOM, Fort Rucker and the Army organizations supported by ACLC, but reserved special praise for the members of his command.

"To the rest of ACLC, thank you for your hard work, your candid advice and your commitment to the mission," he said. "Your tireless efforts have been the driving force behind our success."

He also thanked his wife, Danielle, and family members for their support throughout his time in command. "Your support to the families was incredible, and your personal sacrifice and support of this team does not go unnoticed," Harloff said. "I could not do what I do without you."

Looking ahead, Harloff welcomed Scullion and his family to the ACLC team and expressed confidence in the organization's future.

"A career Apache pilot with battalion command experience and extensive joint-service experience, Jim is more than prepared for this role," Harloff said. "I am confident he is the right leader to guide this organization as it continues its vital mission."

He encouraged the workforce to continue supporting the incoming commander.

"I know this team will give you the same outstanding support they have given me," Harloff said. "Just take care of our people, and they'll take care of you."

Scullion thanked those in the room for their support and said he was honored to join the organization. "It is a tremendous honor to assume command of this organization," Scullion said. "I am energized by professionalism and expertise throughout ACLC."

Scullion noted that Fort Rucker holds special significance for his family and said they were grateful to return to the Wiregrass region as he met his wife in the area and their daughter was born just down the road.

"This is a special place for us, and we're looking forward to making new memories here in the years to come," he said.

He pledged to continue the priorities established by the command while sustaining readiness across the Army. "Our mission is vital,” Scullion said. “ I am committed to continuing our culture of excellence by taking care of our people, delivering safe and reliable equipment, and executing innovative modernization efforts that build readiness across the Army.”