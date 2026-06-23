Photo By Sgt. Jean Sanon | U.S. Army national guard Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade assigned to task force 76 pose for a photo during Exercise Vibrant Response 2026 at Camp Atterbury, April 24, 2026. Vibrant Response 2026 is a U.S. Army North-led command post exercise designed to validate the nation’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Jean Sanon | U.S. Army national guard Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation...... read more read more

__NY Army Guard aviation brigade hones domestic response readiness during Vibrant Response 2026__ *By Sgt. Jean Sanon

42nd Combat Aviation Brigade

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Approximately 40 New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade coordinated aviation support during Vibrant Response 2026, a large-scale homeland response exercise held April 22–29 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.

The exercise prepares military forces to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive incidents within the United States. This marked the first time New York Army National Guard Soldiers participated in Vibrant Response, which was first established in 2009.

Vibrant Response is a command post exercise, meaning no aircraft physically flew during the training. Instead, units operated in a simulated environment designed to test coordination, communication and decision-making during a large-scale domestic emergency.

The annual exercise brought together active-duty, Reserve and National Guard units alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency, local law enforcement and emergency responders to strengthen coordination during national emergencies.

The New York Soldiers supported both Task Force 76 and Task Force 46 during the exercise as part of the LOWCOM structure, which coordinates specialized response capabilities during domestic emergencies.

“The overall objective is to validate the task force’s ability to respond to a CBRNE event within the United States and integrate with other military units to provide defense support of civil authorities,” said Maj. Richard Siracusano, Task Force 76 aviation officer.

As the aviation element supporting the LOWCOM mission structure, the 42nd ECAB simulated rotary-wing aviation operations during a nuclear response scenario. Soldiers coordinated simulated casualty evacuation missions, personnel movement, supply transport and aviation support operations in areas where infrastructure was considered damaged or unusable.

“Our aviation unit plays an important role in any defense support of civil authorities operation,” Siracusano said. “We are able to move personnel and supplies quickly across areas where roadways or bridges may be impassable.”

Throughout the exercise, Soldiers operated in a fast-paced environment where missions and updates were continuously pushed from higher headquarters, requiring rapid decision-making and communication across multiple sections.

“The objective is to certify a task force’s ability to respond to a national emergency,” said Maj. Matthew Ian Robbins, Task Force 46 aviation officer in charge assigned to the 42nd ECAB.

For many junior Soldiers, the exercise was their first experience working inside a tactical operations center and supporting a mission at this scale.

“I came in not really knowing what to expect,” said Spc. Kira Belladora. “At first it was challenging, but now I feel a lot more confident understanding my role and how everything connects.”

Leaders intentionally introduced uncertainty early in the exercise to replicate real-world conditions where incomplete information and rapidly changing situations are common.

“There was a lot of learning at the beginning,” Robbins said. “We asked junior Soldiers to step into roles they normally wouldn’t fill, and now they’re operating with confidence.”

Soldiers gained experience in mission planning, staff operations and communication while learning how their responsibilities support the larger mission.

“We have a lot of new Soldiers that have never seen how a tactical operations center operates,” said Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Kyle. “Getting this exposure is great for them because now they are receiving hands-on experience.”

Leaders said the exercise reinforced the importance of coordination between military units and civilian agencies during domestic emergencies.

“It really shows how the military integrates with local, state and federal partners during a crisis,” Siracusano said. “That’s especially important for National Guard Soldiers.”

“From day one to now, the growth has been tremendous,” Robbins said. “I’m confident junior Soldiers can continue executing the mission.”