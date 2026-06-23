Air Force demonstrates the power of music at Barefoot Country Music Fest

Photo By Michael Washburn | Members from the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, and Senior Airman Roman...... read more read more Photo By Michael Washburn | Members from the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, and Senior Airman Roman Bereguta, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School cadet-candidate, and one of the Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2025, take a photo on the main stage of the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, June 18, 2026. The band was given the opportunity to be the opening act for the festival, performing four songs, which allowed them the opportunity to interact with the crowd and increase U.S. Air Force brand awareness and recruitment efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Washburn). see less | View Image Page

The American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote, “Music is the universal language of mankind.” There’s a special power to music, almost like a time machine. When you hear a particular song, you’re transported back in time, reminiscing about a place you’ve been, a person you shared a special moment with, or a feeling, all with details so rich and vivid it’s as if you’re there.



Members of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band are sharing that universal language of music with the sun-baked denizens and tourists of the Wildwood, New Jersey, boardwalk, along with recruiters from the 314th Recruiting Squadron. This pop-up musical performance was just a side gig to the main show: to be the opening act for the 2026 Barefoot Country Music Fest. The performance kicked off a slew of Air Force events, showcasing recruiting opportunities and U.S. military strength to thousands of festival attendees here June 18-21, 2026.



Not only do opportunities like the music fest provide community engagement and brand awareness, but they are also crucial for recruiting efforts. The 360th Recruiting Group is taking full advantage and seizing every opportunity to get the Air Force’s name out to the public. It’s a multiday approach, allowing for maximum impressions from the Wildwood community.



“This helps with information retention because if you hear about something multiple times, it helps you register the message,” said Lt. Col. Sarah Gates, 360th Recruiting Group deputy commander. “Seeing us out there and interacting with the community humanizes us. We’re everyday people doing all different kinds of missions. There’s more than flying and fighting. There are other opportunities and these events make us more relatable.”



The Air Force Heritage of America Band may have been the opening act for the festival, but having the honor of introducing them was Senior Airman Roman Bereguta, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School cadet candidate and one of the Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2025. Bereguta volunteered to come out to the festival, which allowed him to share his story of enlisting into the Air Force, being selected as an OAY winner and his acceptance into the Air Force Academy.



“I wanted to volunteer for this because it marks my transition from enlisted to officer,” Bereguta said. “I’m able to use it to tell my story to potential recruits and let them know that your job and your position in life doesn’t define you or your success. My decision to become an officer was because of all the knowledge and mentorship imparted to me. I want to be in a position where I can help Airmen, set them on the right path and help them achieve their long-term goals.”



The following day featured boardwalk performances. These were intimate musical performances aimed at smaller crowds, which encouraged audience participation and interaction. There to assist with any questions people might have had and to talk to potential applicants was Tech. Sgt. John Downing, 314th Recruiting Squadron D-Flight recruiter. It was an opportunity for him to provide education on Air Force careers, benefits and all things military service.



“We’re here trying to be involved in the community and give back by bringing the band out and doing these performances,” Downing said. “It’s a common misconception that when people think of the military, they assume it’s all about the aircraft. This helps raise awareness of the different Air Force opportunities. Music is a great way of being involved in the community. It’s a connection that everyone has and it’s something that can bring everyone together.”



The acoustic music quickly drew crowds. People danced and sang along, taking videos and talking to the band members. It was a great way to show a career field that people don’t often know about. Talking about the variety of career fields is something the band does frequently.



“In the Air Force band, one of our main talking points is spreading the word on how many different career fields are available to potential recruits,” said Senior Airman Steven Brown, U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band percussionist. “Everyone knows that we have planes, but we have jobs in cyber, the arts and basically if you can do it outside of the military, you can do it in the Air Force. We have a place for you.”



This opportunity to entertain, perform and do what they love to do is not lost on any of the band members.



“I’ve been playing music for about 30 years and professionally for about 15 to 20 years,” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Peterson, U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band assistant director of operations. “We all love it, so it’s very exciting for us that we get to do that as a career and also serve our country in the Air Force. Everybody loves music, everyone speaks and understands music, so it’s always great to get out and share with people.”



The final day of the festival was where the Air Force truly shined, featuring the singing of the national anthem by Staff Sgt. Victoria Parke, U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band vocalist. As Parke sang the final words, the applause of the crowd was drowned out by a flyover of two F-16 Fighting Falcons. Finally, the Air Force concluded its events with a Delayed Entry Program swearing-in ceremony for eight soon-to-be Airmen.



For the DEP members, this is a uniquely rare experience. To be able to take the stage in front of thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people is truly incredible, and they understand the gravity of what they are about to do.



“It’s a great opportunity just to have other people watch you be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself,” said Eli Willie, Delayed Entry Program member. “I think that seeing the type of support that we get up on stage might make someone want to join and something they want to be a part of. For me, I joined because I want to protect those who can’t protect themselves, and to improve my life.”



For everyone involved in the festivities, music has played a key role. For the recruiter, it’s a chance to educate onlookers on the different careers in the Air Force. For the band, it’s a chance to entertain and continue a lifelong passion. And for the DEP members, it’s an opportunity to showcase their selflessness and dedication to the defense of the country. This whole festival, and the Air Force’s part in it, is a reminder that with music, there’s no telling where it will take you.



To explore full and part-time opportunities within the Air Force and Space Force, visit[www.AirForce.com](https://www.airforce.com/how-to-join?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwtqmwBhBVEiwAL-WAYWyJS_i5p-u7uK9VM44_Lj6yrTEHBiwgvdcBqhuaCs8f4ijtk12W8hoC3_YQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds),[www.SpaceForce.com](https://www.spaceforce.com/how-to-join/enlisted-guardians?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwtqmwBhBVEiwAL-WAYRDfFQbhN6m5iKPVm5cOWIRCojKdKquPVvTjgqyfmMaj538-F4HcmBoCXFQQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds)and[AIM High App](mailto:https://www.airforce.com/aim-high-app). To speak with a recruiter near you, click[here](https://www.recruiting.af.mil/).