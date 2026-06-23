NSWCPD Employees Earn Two 2025 Warfare Centers Awards

Photo By Phil Scaringi | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Cybersecure Hull, Mechanical and Electrical (HM&E) Control Systems and Networks Department Administrative Officer, Tina Moore won the 2025 Warfare Centers Alan J. Dean Award for Talent Management for her training, dedicated mentorship, and proactive problem-solving that supported the command’s mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Scaringi, CTR) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) employees recently earned recognition in two categories of the 2025 Warfare Centers Awards, highlighting the command’s contributions to workforce development and warfighting readiness.

Tina Moore won the Alan J. Dean Award for Talent Management, and NSWCPD’s Electronic Catapult Steam Charging Control System Team won the Warfighting Readiness Award. Team members include Paul Bisulca, Kevin Dinshah, Philip Dupuis, Dylan Ford, Darius Jones-McBurrows, Joseph Miller, and Michael Murphy.

“These awards highlight the breadth of NSWCPD’s impact,” NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Ashley Wright said. “One award recognizes the people-centered work required to build and sustain a capable workforce. The other honors technical execution that directly supports warfighting readiness. Both are essential to our mission and demonstrate the professionalism, agility, and commitment our employees bring to the Navy every day.”

The Warfare Centers Awards, established in 2005, recognize exceptional employee achievements across the Warfare Centers enterprise for talent management, cybersecurity posture, innovation, collaboration, advancing knowledge sharing, technical support services, and warfighting readiness. This year’s competition featured 202 nominations representing the accomplishments of 1,241 members of the workforce. Thirty-four nominations were selected as winners, including 21 team awards and 13 individual awards.

In the award announcement, Commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Rear Adm. Peter D. Small and Executive Director Peter C. Reddy, SES, noted that the selection process was “highly competitive,” reflecting “the high standard of performance and the depth of work being done every day to maintain our competitive edge and ensure Navy and Marine Corps readiness.”

Moore was recognized for training, dedicated mentorship, and proactive problem-solving that supported the command’s mission. As NSWCPD Cybersecure Hull, Mechanical and Electrical (HM&E) Control Systems and Networks Department Administrative Officer, Moore addressed staffing challenges, improved hiring efficiency, and fostered collaboration and skill development, while empowering her team with technology and expertise. Her efforts strengthened administrative capabilities and helped build a versatile and adaptable workforce.

The Electronic Catapult Steam Charging Control System Team was recognized for its rapid response to catapult issues, proactive system checks, comprehensive training, and seamless collaboration, all aimed at ensuring operational readiness. The team’s work enhanced aircraft launch capabilities and helped ensure the functionality of catapult systems, supporting Navy mission readiness and global security efforts.

NSWCPD will celebrate the winners at an upcoming local awards ceremony once the certificates are received. The recognition underscores NSWCPD’s role in delivering technical expertise, workforce agility, and operational support across the Navy enterprise.

NSWCPD employs about 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support staff. The team focuses on research and development, testing and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and materials for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD also serves as the main organization responsible for providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.