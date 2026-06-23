Local Students Launch into STEM with STARBASE Program

Students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades from communities surrounding Hunter Army Airfield are getting an immersive introduction to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through the installation's STARBASE youth program.

The current cohort of 20 participants marks the first group of students to participate in the program this year. Another camp, specifically tailored for fifth graders, is scheduled to take place in July.



Established in 2012, this Department of War sponsored initiative focuses on exposing youth to technological environments through an active engagement in a challenging curriculum in STEM. Notably, Hunter Army Airfield holds the distinction of being the first Army installation to participate in the STARBASE youth program.



"We get to give the students an immersive experience," said Celeste Taylor, director of the STARBASE program at Hunter Army Airfield. "I enjoy seeing the lightbulbs go off for the kids. A lot of our curriculum is challenging and seeing the students work through it is great."



Taylor added that the curriculum is designed to have a lasting impact beyond the classroom.



"Our goal is to spark a lifelong interest in STEM by showing these students that science and math are not just subjects in a textbook, but tools they can use to solve real problems and build future careers," Taylor said.



During the program, students participate in a variety of interactive experiments and hands-on activities. Highlights of the four-day camp include taking controls of a flight simulator, 3-D printing activities, and navigating the popular Sphere Boat robot, which provides students with practical, engaging lessons in coding.



The STARBASE program at Hunter Army Airfield continues to partner with local school districts, aiming to inspire the next generation of innovators and engineers while strengthening the bond between the military installation and the coastal Georgia community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2026 Date Posted: 06.23.2026 14:30 Story ID: 568401 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local Students Launch into STEM with STARBASE Program, by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.