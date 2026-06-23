Army Reserve Medic Brings Combat Trauma Experience to Civilian Fire Service

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Abbie Muterspaw, a combat medic with the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment of Indianapolis, talks with students in the Mobile Medical Experience trailer at the Health Occupations Students of America Future Health Professionals International Leadership Conference, here on June 16, 2026. A full-time firefighter-paramedic in Springboro, Ohio, Muterspaw deployed to Iraq from October 2024 to August 2025 as part of a split-team operation supporting medical missions throughout the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong) see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS — For Sgt. Abbie Muterspaw, serving as an Army Reserve combat medic and working as a civilian firefighter-paramedic are more than two separate careers. They are complementary callings built around service, readiness and helping others during their most critical moments.

A Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, 68W combat medic assigned to the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment here, Muterspaw recently shared her experiences with students and attendees during the 2026 Health Occupations Students of America, or HOSA, International Leadership Conference here. Her story highlighted how military service helped shape both her professional path and personal growth.

Muterspaw, a full-time firefighter-paramedic in Springboro, Ohio, deployed to Iraq from October 2024 to August 2025 as part of a split-team operation supporting medical missions throughout the region. While another team operated in Syria, Muterspaw's team provided damage control resuscitation and damage control surgery capabilities in Iraq.

As the noncommissioned officer in charge of Advanced Trauma Life Support, she played a key role in maintaining trauma readiness while supporting a small, highly specialized medical team.

"Our main goal over there was to provide damage control resuscitation and damage control surgery," Muterspaw said. "Anytime we were not treating actual patients, we were training 24/7."

The deployment exposed her to medical specialties beyond her traditional responsibilities. Working alongside surgeons, anesthesiologists, emergency room physicians and intensive care professionals, she gained valuable experience through constant cross-training.

"In a very small team, you have a lot of jobs to be done by very few people," she said. "I got quite a few opportunities to learn about the operating room, intensive care and assisting in surgery."

That commitment to continuous learning mirrors her approach in civilian life. As a firefighter-paramedic, Muterspaw responds to emergencies ranging from medical calls to fire incidents, applying the same adaptability and teamwork that proved essential during deployment.

Her military service also helped shape the career she enjoys today.

Ten years ago, Muterspaw never imagined she would be working in emergency medicine. A mechanical engineering student at Wright State University, she joined the Army Reserve primarily out of a desire to serve her country.

"I joined because I'm very patriotic. I love America," she said. "I became a medic because it was open, and then I fell in love with that."

That decision set her on a new path. After earning her Emergency Medical Technician certification through military training, she began working in emergency medical services before attending the fire academy and paramedic school. She now serves full time with a professional fire department in Ohio.

The deployment also transformed her personally. During her time overseas, Muterspaw discovered a passion for distance running, logging more than 650 miles while deployed. Upon returning home, she completed her first marathon and soon followed it with a second.

Reflecting on nearly a decade of Army service, Muterspaw credits the military with providing opportunities she never expected and encouraging her to step outside her comfort zone.

"Some of the greatest things in life lie on the other side of discomfort," she said. "The Army has really afforded me some uncomfortable opportunities that turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me."

For young people considering military service, her message is straightforward.

"I think the Army is what you make it," Muterspaw said. "You can get out as much of it as you put into it. The opportunities are endless if you work to find them."