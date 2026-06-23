Stewart 7 signs off

Photo By Joseph Cooper | Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Marzett passes the garrison...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Cooper | Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Marzett passes the garrison colors to Col. Gabe Weaver, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, June 23, 2026, at the main post chapel on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Marzett served as the garrison command sergeant major from Jan. 10, 2025, to June 23, 2026. As the senior enlisted leader, he enhanced the quality of life for Soldiers and their families, fostered a culture of excellence, and ensured the readiness and welfare of the Fort Stewart community. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Cooper) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield team members said farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Marzett as he relinquished responsibility June 23 during a ceremony held at the main post chapel.



Marzett served as the garrison command sergeant major from Jan. 10, 2025, to June 23, 2026. As the senior enlisted leader, he enhanced the quality of life for Soldiers and their families, fostered a culture of excellence, and ensured the readiness and welfare of the Fort Stewart community.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Gabe Weaver, presided over the ceremony and expanded upon Marzett’s accomplishments.



“Being a garrison command sergeant major requires a unique kind of leadership,” Weaver said. “It demands that you care just as much about the quality of the barrack mattress or the roof of the child development center, as you do about tax records, and Marcus poured his soul into the community.”



During his time, Marzett made it a priority to attend Soldier and family forums, housing townhalls, and meet regularly with barracks managers and neighborhood mayors. He attended school board meetings to advocate for military children, and he oversaw the coordination of eight Second Harvest food pantry events, which distributed over 750,000 pounds of food to over 3,000 soldiers, families, and civilians.



“As the garrison command sergeant major, my mission was different from many of my previous assignments,” Marzett said. “Garrisons assist Soldiers and their families, offer resources, support, facilities and quality of life necessary to thrive. Let me say that point again, the quality of life necessary to thrive. That mission cannot be accomplished by one person.”



He thanked the installation directors, Army leaders, community members and those who supported him throughout his career.



“To the Soldiers across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, thank you for your service, your sacrifice, and your discipline,” Marzett said. “You continue to carry the legacy of those who came before you, while setting the standard for those who fought.”



“To our military families, you are the true force multipliers during long hours, deployments, field exercises, missed holidays, and countless sacrifices that often go unseen,” Marzett said. “Our Army is stronger because of you.”



Marzett is retiring from the U.S. Army after a successful career spanning over 29 years.



“In closing, as I reflect upon my time in uniform, I am filled with gratitude rather than regret,” he said. “The Army has given me every opportunity beyond anything that I could imagine. It has introduced me to incredible people, taught me invaluable lessons, allowed me to serve a greater cause than myself.”



Prior to taking responsibility, Marzett served as the senior enlisted advisor of the 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. He is a native of Alexandria-Pineville, Louisiana and started his career as an engineer in July 1998.



He holds a Lean Six Sigma Certification, Green Belt, and a Bachelor of Science degree in theological studies from Liberty University.