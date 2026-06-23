Fleet Readiness Center Southwest sets new Standard in Excellence

Photo By Michael A Furlano | This is a first-time accomplishment for the command and the team’s performance stands as a powerful example of professionalism and mission-focused execution.... see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael A Furlano | This is a first-time accomplishment for the command and the team’s performance...... read more read more

The Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul for Logistics (MRO-L) team is being celebrated for a landmark achievement in operational excellence that culminated in a perfect 100 percent accountability rating during the most recent Ernst & Young (EY) audit. A 100% rating is exceptionally difficult to achieve, especially for a large organization such as FRCSW. This kind of success signifies that the FRCSW team has shown strict adherence to the commands internal system of quality management. Every member of the audit team met specific internal quality and compliance metrics for a given period and there were zero regulatory infractions or missed compliance steps.

This is a first-time accomplishment for the command and the team’s performance stands as a powerful example of professionalism and mission-focused execution. Ms. Alaleh Jenkins (Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Financial Management and Comptroller) praised the outcome, stating, “This outcome represents far more than technical compliance, it validates the exceptional professionalism and collaborative problem-solving capabilities of our workforce.”

The team’s vast responsibilities include managing over 3,800 Growth, Emergent and Recurring (GE&R) assets valued at approximately $322 million as well as over 8,900 Individual Material Readiness List (IMRL) line items worth $248 million with distribution throughout 132 unique shops. The team’s meticulous efforts involve integrity inspections, tagging each asset, creating electronic records with photos in the internal tracking system, and coordinating delivery to respective shops. The rigorous process includes administrative updates and an annual inventory conducted for every asset, which was fundamental to the team’s audit success.

A recent major focus driving significant savings to the Navy has been the disposition of excess equipment. The team completed a combined IMRL and GE-R Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office (DRMO) disposition of 11,504 assets worth over $89 million. This massive undertaking involved dispositioning 288 standalone assets, 106 pallets, and 273 storage bins between the two locations. In addition, for FY25, the DRMO team created 4,625 issue and release documents and turned in 55,230 aircraft parts received from production shops, valued at more than $120 million.

The team’s stock room management (SR15) has become a model of fiscal efficiency for the Navy. Eliminating waste and ensuring critical parts are pre-positioned exactly where and when they are needed allows FRCSW to avoid expensive procurement delays and operational downtime saving the Navy and US taxpayer money. The team stored over 8,300 parts at a total value of over $4.5 million and issued 4,273 parts, achieving a total cost avoidance of over $2.2 million. The exceptional management of SR15 resulted in a FY25 year-end inventory of 74,885 parts, representing $16.5 million in potential future cost avoidance.

Additionally, the team also manages the Government Commercial Purchase Card (GCPC) program, receiving and processing over 1,000 packages and ensuring complete processing and delivery to customers within an average of 5 working days at 100 percent accountability.

This first-time audit achievement is a direct result of sustained improvement efforts and a culture centered on ownership, accuracy, and the transparent execution of logistics processes. The team has demonstrated that operational excellence is achieved through consistent attention to detail and accountability at every level.

FRCSW Employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!