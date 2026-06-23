Media Advisory* - Brownsville Ship Channel Project to deliver deeper channel access for international trade in South Texas (Ribbon Cutting)

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MEDIA ADVISORY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BUILDING STRONG®

For Immediate Release Contact: Bobby Petty, 817.564.5872 mailto:Bobby.N.Petty@usace.army.mil

Brownsville Ship Channel Project to deliver deeper channel access for international trade in South Texas

![]()BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, in partnership with the Port of Brownsville and NextDecade, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 25, 2026, to mark the opening of the third deepest port in Texas, and the completion of the Brazos Island Harbor (BIH) Channel Improvement Project.

The project deepens the Brownsville Ship Channel an additional 10 feet, increasing the entrance and jetty channels from 44 feet to 54 feet, and the main channel from 42 feet to 52 feet. The deeper channel will allow larger vessels carrying heavier cargo to access the port, improving navigation safety, reducing vessel transit times, increasing cargo movement and strengthening the role of South Texas in the nation’s maritime supply chain.

The Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project is one of only four nationwide Public-Private Partnership pilot projects designated by USACE in June 2019. The project includes channel deepening, dredging of berthing areas, improvements to dredged material placement areas and updated navigation aids. The project supports export capability, energy infrastructure, regional job growth, industrial investment and more reliable trade flows through a strategic maritime gateway at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Event information:

What: Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Who: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, in partnership with the Port of Brownsville and NextDecade.

Scheduled speakers include: · Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Southwestern Division · Sergio Tito Lopez, Chairman, Brownsville Navigation District (BND) · Tarik Skeik, Chief Operating Officer, NextDecade

When: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Where: Port of Brownsville Administration Building 1000 Foust Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526 [Note: Media transportation will be provided to Ribbon Cutting site]

Why: To mark a major project milestone for the Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project, a navigation project that will deepen the Brownsville Ship Channel an additional 10 feet, improve vessel access and safety, support cargo movement and strengthen the region’s role in U.S. trade and energy infrastructure.

How: The ceremony will include remarks from federal, local and project partners, followed by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. Because of port security, media interested in attending should RSVP by Wed, June 24 4:00 p.m. Media should arrive no later than Thur, June 25 8:30 a.m. to allow time for parking, credentialing and escort coordination. Closed-toe shoes are recommended for personnel accessing the cargo dock area.

Local Contact and RSVP: Jorge Montero, Port of Brownsville, Director of Communications Mobile: (956) 525-2067 Email: mailto:jmontero@portofbrownsville.com

For more information about the Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project, visit the project website: https://www.swg.usace.army.mil/Projects/Brazos-Island-Harbor/

Project background: