315th TRS Rattlers welcome new commander

Photo By Senior Airman Quatasia Carter | The Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard prepares for the presentation of colors...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Quatasia Carter | The Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard prepares for the presentation of colors during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow AFB, Texas, June 12, 2026. The Honor Guard is responsible for the presentation of the U.S. flag during official ceremonies and serves as a symbol representing the military’s dedication to the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 315th Training Squadron, known as the "Rattlers," held a change of command ceremony, June 12, where U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Ball relinquished command to Lt. Col. Stephanie Taylor. The ceremony was presided over by Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander.



During the ceremony, Gerber reflected on Ball's unique path to command and the transformation he led over the past three years.



"When he received the call to take command of the 315th, he had six weeks, not six months, to uproot his family and move across the country," said Gerber. "He stepped into a squadron facing significant challenges and immediately focused on what mattered most: steadying the formation."



Gerber explained that Ball's initial guidance was simple: "Fix Rattler Pride."



Rather than pursuing sweeping changes, Ball spent his first year establishing foundational processes and providing stability. He focused on building civilian staffing, securing resources and creating relief for his Airmen through deliberate, patient leadership.



In his second year, Ball shifted his efforts toward building upon that foundation and investing in people. He empowered his cadre members, fostered ownership from the ground up, and began intentionally sharing the squadron's story both inside and outside the formation.



By the third year, Gerber said, "Rattler pride is a real thing. You can hear it and feel it in the room."



Despite facing challenges including government shutdown impacts and a significant increase in deployment requirements, the squadron grew stronger.



"The Rattlers came together," said Gerber. "Those challenges and successes brought them together. They became good humans to each other and banded together, and that is what allowed them to execute the mission."



Gerber praised Ball for leaving the organization better than he found it.



"What you've established, that environment, that culture, that pride, is your greatest gift to the Rattlers," he said.



Addressing Taylor, Gerber welcomed her to "Rattler Nation" and highlighted her extensive intelligence experience across tactical and operational assignments.



"You are stepping into a squadron with high organizational health," Gerber said. "That's both a gift and a responsibility."



He charged Taylor with three priorities: people, mission and purpose.



"Take care of your people. They are the center of gravity for your mission," he said. "Protect the production of these trainees because they are our future combat capability. And drive purpose into everything you do."



In his farewell remarks, Ball reflected on the strength of the U.S. military and the enlisted force that sustains it.



"The greatest strength of the United States military is our enlisted corps," Ball said. "What sets them apart is trust, discipline and understanding the why."



He connected those principles directly to the mission of the 315th TRS, noting the unit's critical role in developing intelligence professionals.



"An average instructor tour at the 315th impacts six to eight thousand students," Ball said. "This is the only place in the United States where many of these intelligence professionals receive their initial training. That's incredible, but what's more incredible is the enlisted force that trains them."



Ball expressed pride in the Airmen and Guardians he served alongside during his command.



"I am so proud to have served with you these last three years," he said. "Everything I just described, that trust, discipline and understanding of purpose, describes a Rattler."



Taylor thanked leadership, family members and the San Angelo community for their support and expressed excitement about joining the squadron.



"Moments like this are never really about the paperwork, the guidon or even the podium," said Taylor. "They are about trust; trust in the people who carry this mission, trust in the leaders who inherit it and trust that the work being done here matters long after we all eventually move on."



Taylor emphasized the significance of the squadron's mission and the responsibility of preparing intelligence professionals for future operations.



"We are helping build capability before uncertainty arrives, and I cannot think of a more important responsibility," said Taylor.



Addressing the men and women of the squadron directly, Taylor pledged her commitment to the team.



"I am honored to join your team," said Taylor. "Please know you have my trust, and I am excited to be a part of your legacy of excellence as we prepare the next generation for whatever this nation asks them to do."



The ceremony concluded with Ball leading the squadron in the Rattler chant one final time, marking the end of his command and the beginning of a new chapter for the 315th Training Squadron as it continues its mission of developing the next generation of intelligence professionals.