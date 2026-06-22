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    USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 22-26 JUNE 2026

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Story by Chris Frazier 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    Army Safety and Occupational Health Team,

    Below is our weekly USACRC Risk Management newsletter. Please distribute across your commands and organizations.

    TACTICAL VEHICLE OPERATIONS

    At its core, a tactical vehicle is a weapon system, a command post, a logistics carrier and a lifeline, all rolled into one. The Soldiers who operate these complex machines are not merely drivers; they are custodians of combat power. A single vehicle mishap can have strategic consequences, resulting in loss of life, critical equipment damage and a degradation of mission readiness that no commander can afford. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8256/More-than-Just-a-Ride-The-Unseen-Discipline-of-Tactical-Vehicle-Operations?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

    TWO-CHALLENGE RULE

    When communication breaks down, even the most routine landing can turn costly. Let this be a lesson: listen harder, speak louder when needed and never let familiarity dull your edge. The Two-Challenge Rule isn’t just a guideline; it’s a lifeline. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8255/The-Two-Challenge-Rule-Itaposs-a-Lifeline?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

    BOATING HAZARDS

    Most people picture a lack of training, operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or falling overboard as the leading causes of boating fatalities. However, there’s a lesser-known danger that can be equally lethal — carbon monoxide poisoning. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8257/A-Hidden-Hazard?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

    AVOIDING TICKS

    As summer approaches, members of the Army community are reminded to be on the lookout for ticks. It is crucial to be vigilant and take preventive measures to protect against ticks and tick-borne illnesses. Here are some essential steps to take to stay safe this season. Read more at: https://www.army.mil/article/292134/ticks_how_to_avoid_them_and_what_to_do_if_bitten

    INDEPENDENCE DAY SAFETY MESSAGE

    Leaders, safety does not happen by accident — it requires deliberate planning. A weekend safety brief in the motor pool is not enough. Active leadership at every echelon remains our most effective tool for safeguarding our people. Before releasing your formations, look your Soldiers in the eye and have deliberate conversations about their weekend plans. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/Portals/0/Documents/MEDIA/MESSAGESFROMLEADERSHIP/Standard/Independence-Day-2026.pdf

    SUBSCRIBE TO RM

    Would you like the Risk Management newsletter delivered directly to your inbox? If so, you can subscribe to it and other products at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-subscribe

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 11:05
    Story ID: 568379
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 22-26 JUNE 2026, by Chris Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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