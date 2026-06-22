Keep an eye on your vision health with TRICARE

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul LeClair | 250314-N-KX492-1096 Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Venizia Lopez, from San Diego, preforms a intraocular pressure test on Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kathie Barrientes, from Brownsville, Texas, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 14, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair) see less | View Image Page

About 11 million Americans over age 12 need vision correction, according to the CDC. Do you know if you’re one of them? Getting routine eye exams to monitor your eyesight can help detect and prevent eye diseases early. Your vision coverage depends on who you are, your TRICARE health plan, and your age. Keep reading to learn more about TRICARE’s vision coverage and, if eligible, options through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program.

Routine eye exams

Active duty service members (including activated National Guard and Reserve members)

Active duty service members are required to have regularly scheduled eye exams to stay fit for duty. Learn more about your options by visiting Eye Exams for Active Duty Service Members. If you have:

If you see a civilian provider, you’ll need to give a copy of your eye exam results to your PCM. Are you an inactive National Guard or Reserve member or their family member? Your vision coverage options depend on your sponsor’s status and TRICARE health plan. Go to Eye Exams for National Guard and Reserve Members and Their Family Members for details.

Active duty family members

Active duty family members may be eligible for TRICARE covered eye exams. Your depends on your beneficiary status, health plan, and age. TRICARE covers:

One eye exam per year for ADFMs

One eye exam every two years for children ages 3–6 as part of the well-child care benefit

If you have diabetes, you may get medically necessary eye exams. This is in addition to your routine eye exam coverage. Learn more about eye exam coverage for ADFMs.

Retirees and their family members

Retirees and their family members must be enrolled in a TRICARE Prime plan to be eligible for routine eye exams. TRICARE covers:

One eye exam every two years for retirees and their family members enrolled in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Young Adult-Prime

Check Eye Exams for Retirees, Their Families, and All Others for more information, including guidelines about where you can get your eyes checked. Remember: You may need a referral or pre-authorization before getting care.

Glasses and contacts

After your eye exam, your provider may recommend glasses or contact lenses to correct your vision. TRICARE only covers glasses or contact lenses to treat certain conditions, like infantile glaucoma. Check out Glasses and Contacts to see what’s covered. You may also qualify for vision coverage through FEDVIP. You must be enrolled in a TRICARE health plan to be eligible. Those who can purchase a FEDVIP vision plan include:

ADFMs

National Guard and Reserve members and family members who have TRICARE Reserve Select or TRICARE Retired Reserve

Retired service members and family members who have TRICARE Prime, TRICARE Select, or TRICARE For Life

To learn more about the FEDVIP vision plans visit FEDVIP. Are you enrolled in the US Family Health Plan? Your coverage for eye exams and glasses and contacts depends on your USFHP provider. Check with your provider to see what’s covered.

**Remember:**Regular eye exams promote healthy eyes, support clear vision, and help detect problems early. Make your eye health and vision a priority. To learn more, visit Vision or contact your regional contractor with questions.