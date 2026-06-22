Raynor takes command of 505th CS, driving cyber readiness

As the digital backbone for the U.S. Air Force’s premier command and control exercises, the 505th Communications Squadron transitioned leadership during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 18, 2026.



Col. Terry Hjerpe, 505th Combat Training Group commander, presided over the transfer of the guidon from Lt. Col. Crystal Lusardi to Lt. Col. Justin Raynor, marking a new chapter for the unit, known locally as the "Flyin' Lions."



During the ceremony, Hjerpe praised Lusardi for her dedication and the culture she built within the unit.



"CL is the perfect example of someone who always puts the team first," Hjerpe said. "You, and the ‘Flying Lions,’ overcame obstacles with creativity and persistence. You truly left the 505th Communications Squadron better than you found it!"



Hjerpe then turned his attention to the incoming commander, noting that Raynor's extensive background in academia, space systems, and joint cyber operations makes him uniquely qualified to lead the squadron through its expanding mission sets.



"Justin, as both an instructor and leader, you are perfectly suited to tackle the challenges and complexity that the 505th CS experiences every day," Hjerpe said. "You are the right leader for the future of this squadron. I have no doubt you will propel the ‘Flyin Lions’ to greater heights."



During her two-year tenure, the squadron fundamentally modernized its footprint for high-end warfare, extending advanced theater-level mission networks directly onto the operations floor and engineering an organic, releasable Five Eyes systems suite. Additionally, she guided the team through a monumental migration to a high-capacity circuit backbone, ensuring uninterrupted, real-time data convergence for joint and coalition forces.



"In the past two years, our team has worked tirelessly to drive the advancement of our mission capabilities to support high-end exercises across the globe," Lusardi said. "Through all these efforts, the ‘Flyin' Lions’ have delivered a relevant and ever-evolving, combat-realistic environment to ensure our warfighters train as they fight to achieve decision advantage."



She credited the unit's unique synergy and proactive cyber defense mindset for their operational success.



"Cybersecurity isn't the brakes that slow the mission down. It is the brakes that allow the mission to go fast, safely," Lusardi added. "Securing and defending our enclave is not a part-time job, it is the foundation of mission assurance."



Lusardi departs the squadron to serve as the deputy commander of the 96th Mission Support Group at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



Raynor takes the helm of the squadron arriving from Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, where he served as a cyber battle captain and director of the Joint Operations Center for U.S. Cyber Command. A developmental engineer with a doctorate in cybersecurity, Raynor brings a diverse background in space systems, cyber operations, and acquisition to the unit's specialized mission.



Drawing on his recent operational experience, Raynor noted the rapid evolution of the cyber domain, particularly regarding artificial intelligence-enabled capabilities. He emphasized that staying ahead of the curve requires an agile approach to continually advance the unit's cyber posture, outmatch any adversary, and maintain absolute network resilience.



As he assumes command, Raynor plans to actively engage with air operations center counterparts to ensure the squadron's networks seamlessly mirror real-world combat environments. This guarantees the most realistic training possible for the joint force, allowing tactics and techniques to evolve rapidly based on user feedback.

Addressing the formation for the first time, Raynor outlined his vision for the highly technical team of military, civilian, and contractor personnel.



"My immediate expectations for our team are to remain laser focused on our mission, to actively contribute, to improve how we communicate and translate technical information into operational decision making, and to always 'look up' and remember the context in which we work," Raynor said. "Fully embrace the opportunity that we have in this squadron and fully believe in our mission."



The 505th Communications Squadron, a subordinate unit of the 505th Combat Training Group, operates C2 systems, networks, and modeling capabilities supporting joint and coalition training globally. By sustaining these critical infrastructures, the squadron ensures warfighters possess the technological advantage required to succeed in highly contested environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2026 Date Posted: 06.23.2026 09:42 Story ID: 568367 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raynor takes command of 505th CS, driving cyber readiness, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.