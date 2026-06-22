Army Reserve’s 648th RSG hosts inactivation ceremony

Photo By Shawn Morris | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 648th Regional Support Group held its inactivation ceremony April 12 outside group headquarters in Granite City, Illinois. The event was officiated by Brig. Gen. C. Ryan Gunst, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s Military Intelligence Readiness Command, and featured ceremonial music provided by the 88th Readiness Division’s 338th Army Band. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Shawn Morris | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 648th Regional Support Group held its inactivation ceremony...... read more read more

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 648th Regional Support Group held its inactivation ceremony April 12 outside group headquarters here.

The 648th RSG’s mission was to plan, train and prepare to provide contingency and expeditionary base operations support, with responsibilities to manage facilities, provide administrative and logistical support of Soldiers services, and ensure the security of personnel and facilities on a base camp.

“It was a little less than twenty-four months ago when I took command of the 648th RSG, ready to serve with our military’s greatest asset – it’s Soldiers,” said Col. Latonia White, who served as the 648th RSG’s final commander. “Thank you for all the effort you continue to give to the United States Army.”

The 648th also provided command and control of assigned units during homeland security, homeland defense, and civil support missions within the United States, to include managing the reception, staging, onward movement, and integration of supporting forces.

The 648th provided command and control to support training, readiness, and mobilization of four supported Army Reserve elements aligned to J2 Combatant Commands.

“We are all standing on the shoulders of giants, those who came before us and never gave up,” White said.

The event was officiated by Brig. Gen. C. Ryan Gunst, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s Military Intelligence Readiness Command, and featured music provided by the 88th Readiness Division’s 338th Army Band.