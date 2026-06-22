USSOUTHCOM commander visits air, space components to discuss readiness, partnerships, future Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), visited 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern (AFSOUTH) and U.S. Space Forces Southern (SPACEFOR-SOUTH) June 2-3 to assess operational capabilities, discuss regional security and gain a deeper understanding of how integrated air and space power supports USSOUTHCOM priorities across the Western Hemisphere.



The visit marked Donovan’s first official visit to the air and space components since assuming command of SOUTHCOM in November 2025. During the visit, he met with Airmen, Guardians and senior leaders to discuss readiness, campaign plans, regional partnerships and the integration of air and space capabilities in support of theater objectives.



“What impressed me most during this visit was the quality of the Airmen and Guardians serving this command,” Donovan said. “Across Air Forces Southern and Space Forces Southern, I saw professionals who are strengthening partnerships, generating combat power and delivering effects every day. Their readiness, expertise and commitment are critical to advancing USSOUTHCOM’s priorities and preparing for the challenges ahead.”



Throughout the visit, Donovan received mission updates and participated in discussions focused on regional security issues, Designated Terrorist Organizations, command and control, force development and the integration of air and space capabilities across the theater.



Leaders also discussed how Air Forces Southern and Space Forces Southern contribute to USSOUTHCOM’s four imperatives: Strengthen Hemispheric Command and Control; Impose Total Systemic Friction on Drug Cartels and Terrorist Organizations; Develop and Field Cost-Effective, Modernized Forces Tailored for the Mission; and Deny Adversary Footholds and Undue Influence in the Western Hemisphere.



AFSOUTH serves as the air component to SOUTHCOM and is responsible for planning and executing air, space and cyberspace operations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. SPACEFOR-SOUTH provides space expertise and capabilities that enable commanders and partner nations to better understand, operate within and respond across the region.



The visit underscored the growing importance of integrating air and space capabilities to provide commanders with greater awareness, connectivity and decision advantage across the 31-country, geographically dispersed area of responsibility.



“Air and space power provide the awareness, speed and decision advantage commanders need to understand the environment and act before competitors or adversaries can,” Donovan said.



During the visit, Donovan met with Guardians to discuss how space capabilities contribute to regional security and support operations throughout the hemisphere.



“Space is no longer a supporting function — it’s an operational advantage,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Brandon Alford, commander of U.S. Space Forces Southern. “By integrating space capabilities with air operations, we’re helping commanders see farther, understand more and make decisions faster across the Western Hemisphere.”



Alford said integrating space effects across the joint force helps provide commanders and partner nations with the awareness needed to respond to emerging challenges and maintain regional stability.



“Space capabilities enable everything from communications and navigation to domain awareness and decision-making,” Alford said. “As threats become more complex and interconnected, integrating space effects with air operations allows us to provide commanders and partners with the information advantage needed to understand the environment, make informed decisions and respond more effectively across the hemisphere.”



Donovan emphasized that future success will depend on building the team, developing a deliberate campaign plan, maintaining full systemic pressure on transnational threat networks and preparing Airmen and Guardians to meet emerging operational requirements.



“The security environment is changing, and our command must evolve with it,” Donovan said. “We have to think differently, operate differently and prepare our people for missions that will demand agility, innovation and a warfighting mindset.”



Throughout the engagements, Donovan reinforced the importance of trusted partnerships, integrated air and space capabilities, adaptable leaders and mission-ready forces.



The visit also provided an opportunity for component leaders to demonstrate how ongoing operations, force development efforts and regional partnerships are positioning the commands to meet future challenges and support SOUTHCOM’s long-term objectives.



Echoing those themes, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau, commander of Air Forces Southern, highlighted the command’s continued evolution and the importance of applying lessons learned from recent operations to future mission requirements.



“Operation Southern Spear and Operation Absolute Resolve demonstrated the value of integrated planning, partnerships and operational agility,” Mineau said. “Those lessons continue to shape how we organize, train and prepare our force for the challenges ahead.”



Mineau said AFSOUTH remains focused on delivering operational effects while strengthening relationships that contribute to regional stability and security.



“AFSOUTH delivers effects every day through partnerships, presence and readiness,” Mineau said. “Gen. Donovan’s visit provided an opportunity to demonstrate how our Airmen and Guardians are contributing to

SOUTHCOM priorities today while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges.”



As SOUTHCOM continues campaigning, strengthening the competitive edge and bolstering regional security, Donovan said the Space and Air components will remain critical to advancing command priorities across the hemisphere.



“The foundation is already here,” Donovan said. “Our task now is to build on it—develop our people, strengthen our partnerships and ensure this team is prepared for what lies ahead.”



Donovan’s visit reinforced the role both components play in advancing SOUTHCOM priorities, strengthening regional partnerships and generating combat-ready forces across the Western Hemisphere.