JBLM Retiree Appreciation Day to provide services, resources

Photo By Allison Hoy | Military retirees visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord's Waller Hall information desk June 27, 2025, as part of Retiree Appreciation Day. see less | View Image Page

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JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day — which will provide retirees of all branches and ages and their family members with services, information and resources — will be held June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waller Hall, Lewis Main.

“We’re going to have a host of veteran service agencies here,” and about 2,500 retirees and family members are estimated to attend, said Terrell Hicklin, JBLM retirement services officer.

Retiree Appreciation Day provides a one-stop shop for veterans who travel to JBLM, said Heather Albright, director of JBLM’s Directorate of Human Resources.

“It is a powerful day of recognition, advocacy and community connection for those who have given so much to our nation,” she said.

Legal services, veterans service organizations and medical services will be available, and ID card services will be offered June 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. New ID cards will be issued to those within six months of expiration, and two forms of unexpired ID are needed for renewal.

Widows seeking ID cards will need to provide death certificates. Former spouses seeking ID cards will need an original divorce decree with a judge’s stamp and DD Form 214 to begin the process.

Medical services provided at Waller Hall on June 26 will be part of a combined Madigan Army Medical Center Retiree Health Fair.

Services will include TRICARE benefits information, family caregiver information, Armed Forces Wellness Center hearing exams and education, Military Health System Genesis Patient Portal registration, nutrition education and consultations, diabetic foot care, dental oral cancer screenings, vision screening, radiology scheduling, travel clinic services, environmental health education, colon cancer education, pharmacy medication education, referral resources, community-based medical home information, bariatric and surgery services information, recycling/residential sharps information, ministry resources, vaccine information, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources, and more.

To learn more about JBLM’s Retirement Services Office, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/about/Directorates-support-offices/dhr/mpd/retirement-services.