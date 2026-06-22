‘Don’t melt your wallet!’ 5 tips for profiting on time spent with others this summer

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | We don’t have to live by the 21st Century fintech motto “Buy now, pay later” to have a great time this summer. Author Dwan Payne offers five tips to help you plan for an enjoyable summer that doesn’t turn into an expensive fall. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | We don’t have to live by the 21st Century fintech motto “Buy now, pay later” to...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Summer should be the season of fun, relaxation and making fantastic memories.

From beach trips, vacations and backyard barbecues to family adventures, and school-free days – all activities lead to the place you want to be – relaxed and enjoying a laid-back vibe. Recharging your battery shouldn’t require you to break the bank.

News reports indicate that spending usually spikes between June and August each year. Beyond vacations and travel plans, summer also generates other unique costs like seasonal childcare, camps, home and yard upgrades, and all those tempting flashing seasonal sales. While these activities seem manageable in the moment, leaning on high-interest credit cards for convenience can quickly turn into a financial hangover later.

The widely known 21st Century financial technology motto sums it up: “Buy now, pay later.” You will indeed pay later – with interest.

It is incredibly easy to swipe a credit card for everything, but the danger lies in carrying a balance from month-to-month that can get expensive fast. Recent data shows the average family vacation now tops about $3,940 per family, averaging $325 a day -- up 11% from 2025. When you combine travel costs with seasonal splurges, you risk setting yourself up for a stressful financial fall.

Remember too that your credit score impacts your ability to rent an apartment, get insurance, buy a home, or even land a new job. To protect your score, always pay on time and strive to keep your balance low.

To keep your spending in check, consider adopting a few strategic habits:

1. Consider setting up a summer budget

* Calculate all expected summer expenses including travel, childcare and other social events.

* Allocate a specific dollar limit to each category to eliminate surprises.

* Plan early to keep your finances predictable and stress-free.

2. Prioritize your fun

* Consider free local entertainment activities like outdoor concerts, hiking, local museums or a picnic. Fun doesn’t have to be expensive.

* Plan a “staycation” to eliminate overnight lodging costs entirely.

* Stash your cash in a dedicated travel fund such as a high-yield savings account (HYSA) or short-term certificate of deposit (CD); something liquid that is easily accessible.

* Divide your fund into bite-size categories: accommodation, transit, food, knick- knacks and activities.

3. Shift to cash or debit

* Determine what you can afford to spend first.

* Cap your spending; stick to a limit. Use cash or your debit card when possible.

* Prevent compounding interest that comes with credit card usage.

4. Watch for sales traps

* Pay attention to your purchases and avoid buying things you don’t need.

* Consider enforcing the 24- to 28-hour “cooling off rule.” Pause, think about the purchase, and evaluate if it is a good deal before making nonessential purchases.

* Travel during “shoulder seasons” like June, September or October for cheaper flights and hotels. Traveling during the off-season can save you oodles.

5. Monitor what you are spending

* Set reminders to check your credit usage and bank account balances.

* Track your spending by keeping receipts to ensure you are not gradually draining your savings without realizing it.

* Catch problems sooner than later so you can adjust your habits.

Ultimately, summer is about making memories, not monthly payments. By planning, making intentional choices and actively tracking your expenses, you can enjoy the sun and fun without the lingering credit stress that comes later.

Protect your peace of mind and your credit score by sticking to your plan. Your future self will thank you later.

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Editor’s Note: For more advice, call 502-624-5989 to make an appointment with an Army Community Service financial counselor in person or to request a virtual appointment.