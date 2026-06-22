Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point treat a simulated casualty during the command’s annual “Corpsman Cup” on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The competition celebrated the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps and included events stressing the physical and mental grit of the Sailors while evaluating their skills. see less | View Image Page

NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete Your browser does not support the audio element.

Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point competed to win the annual “Corpsman Cup” on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The competition celebrated the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps and included events stressing the physical and mental grit of the Sailors while evaluating their skills.