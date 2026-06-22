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    NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete

    NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete
    Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point competed to win the annual “Corpsman Cup” on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The competition celebrated the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps and included events stressing the physical and mental grit of the Sailors while evaluating their skills.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 10:21
    Story ID: 568299
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete
    NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete
    NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete

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    Navymedicine, navy medicine, cherry point, corpsman

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