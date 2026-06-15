NASCAR San Diego Weekend connects Sailors, community for Navy 250

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class James Peer | NASCAR driver Corey Heim, partnered with Undersea Rescue Command, center, poses for a photo with his team after winning the NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and Navy's 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James D. Peer) see less | View Image Page

Naval Base Coronado welcomed upward of 100,000 visitors, race fans, service members, military families and community partners during the inaugural NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 19-21.

The event marked a historic collaboration between the U.S. Navy and NASCAR while celebrating the service’s enduring connection to the American people.

The multi-day event transformed the “Birthplace of Naval Aviation” Naval Base Coronado into a unique venue where motorsports and military excellence came together. It provided attendees opportunities to engage directly with Sailors, explore Navy capabilities, and learn about the Navy’s role in defending the nation around the globe.

“This weekend showcased the extraordinary partnership between our Navy and the communities we serve,”U.S. Navy Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, said. “Working with NASCAR to host the inaugural NASCAR San Diego Weekend allowed us to showcase the amazing dedication and service of our Sailors and Marines while celebrating 250 years of Naval strategic deterrence. The enthusiasm and support demonstrated throughout the weekend reinforced the strong bond between our military and the American people.”

The 3.4-mile “Qualcomm Circuit” weaved through the base where Sailors and Marines typically operate providing 16 turns for drivers to navigate. Drivers passed military aircraft, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) along the course.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth participated in Sunday’s pre-race ceremony and visited Sailors on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). He also served as the honorary starter for the race on Sunday.

One hundred and ten NASCAR drivers competed across three series over the weekend: the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series “Navy 250,” the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series “United Rentals Driven to Serve 250,” and the NASCAR Cup Series “Anduril 250 Race the Base.”

Thirty-nine local Navy units across San Diego partnered with NASCAR Cup-series drivers for the weekend providing ship, squadron, and facility tours. It was an opportunity for drivers to meet Sailors in their work environments and for Sailors to share their contributions to the nation’s security.

Driver Corey Heim, who partnered with Under Sea Rescue Command, took first place in the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday winning his first career win in just his 13th series start.

"The success of NASCAR San Diego Weekend at Naval Base Coronado was made possible through shared passion for excellence,” NASCAR San Diego President Amy Lupo said. "Bringing NASCAR to the men and women who defend our nation and to the San Diego community in this landmark 250th year of our Navy and nation was an absolute privilege.”

In a seamless blend between NASCAR and the Navy, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann promoted U.S. Navy Reserve officer and professional NASCAR driver Cmdr. Jesse Iwujiduring a special pre-race ceremony, Saturday.

The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs performed during the opening ceremonies each day and various local aviation squadrons conducted flyovers over the weekend, which included CMV-22B Ospreys of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 50, F/A-18E Super Hornets of the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron 94, an E-2D Hawkeye from the “Bloodhounds” of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 30, and F-35C Lightning II aircraft from the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron 115.

Jacobi also recognized Medal of Honor recipients retired U.S. Navy Capt. Elmer Royce Williams and retired U.S. Navy Master Chief (SEAL) Britt Slabinski during the event.

U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher Carmichael, commander, U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command Western Sector, presided over a joint service enlistment ceremony for 20 enlistees, marking the start of their military careers.

NASCAR driver and Cup Series Co-Owner Jimmi Johnson piloted the No. 84 LEGACY MOTORCLUB Chevrolet, which carried a special paint scheme honoring the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21. He has a rich family history of military service and thanked Sailors and Marines for their service.

“It is such an honor for us to do this, to feel the reception from everyone on base,” Johnson said. “I know our sport, our fans, everybody is honored to be here.”

The Navy and NASCAR share a partnership dating to 1957, when the Navy Flight Demonstration Team the Blue Angels performed flyovers for NASCAR beach races in Daytona, Florida. NASCAR San Diego Weekend marks the first time a NASCAR national-series race has been held aboard an active military installation and serves as a centerpiece event during the Navy's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Naval Base Coronado serves as the Navy’s premier West Coast operational complex, supporting more than 100 tenant commands and serving as home to a significant portion of the Pacific Fleet’s aviation and expeditionary forces. For more information about Naval Base Coronado and the Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration, visit Navy.mil.