Allies come together in the Indo-Pacific: Valiant Shield 26

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – U.S. Pacific Command joint forces, along with allied and partner forces, are scheduled to participate in exercise Valiant Shield (VS26) 2026, June 22–July 1, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Japan, and at sea around the Mariana Islands Range Complex.

VS26 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability training in a multi-domain environment. This training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, in space, on land, and in cyberspace.

Exercises such as VS26 allow forces across the Indo-Pacific the opportunity to integrate Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force, and allies to train in precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint and combined force. With the involvement of U.S. Space Command and U.S. Transportation Command, VS26 is expanding the multi-domain cross-combatant command collaboration that is required for any large-scale exercise or operation. VS26 prepares the joint and combined force to rapidly respond to crises and contingencies across the spectrum of operations from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to armed conflict.

"Valiant Shield demonstrates our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Adm. Steve Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet. "Exercising advanced multidomain capabilities with our allies ensures we continue to seamlessly innovate and operate together, project combat power together, and prevail over any challenge -- together."

VS26 assists U.S., allied, and partner forces in developing regional and global power projection capabilities. Integrated training provides a full range of options to succeed in defense of U.S. interests and those of like-minded nations around the world.

This is the 11th iteration of Exercise Valiant Shield, which first began in 2006. While it began as a unilateral U.S. exercise, Valiant Shield has evolved with demands of the security environment, incorporating new technology and strategies to further enhance the lethality of the joint fighting force. Since 2024, Valiant Shield has become a multilateral joint field training exercise to further integrate allies and partners in the multi-domain environment. This iteration of Valiant Shield marks the second time the Japan Self-Defense Forces has heavily integrated in Valiant Shield planning and execution. Media queries regarding VS26 should be directed to the VS26 CJIB at mailto:VS2026CJIB@gmail.com. Imagery and stories regarding Valiant Shield can be found here: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ValiantShield.