NMESIS and MADIS arrival on Okinawa

Photo By Lance Cpl. Sawyer Abbott | A Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System is maneuvered on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. The NMESIS is a ground-based offensive anti-ship missile system, used in sea denial and littoral protection to offer a highly mobile and rapidly deployable island defense solution. As the Marine Corps’ purpose-built Division focused on the littorals, 3rd Marine Division remains committed to enhancing its ability to operate in a contested littoral environment and enable the Joint Force. The Division continues to maintain a high degree of operational readiness and flexibility to ensure regional deterrence, contributing to our overall mission of maintaining peace and stability in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sawyer J. Abbott) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, formally received both the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction Systems (NMESIS) and Marine Air Defense Integrated Systems (MADIS), June 2026.

A cornerstone in the Marine Corps' Force Design initiative, the NMESIS and MADIS represent a significant step forward in the Marine Corps' modernization efforts. These systems provide Okinawa-based, 3rd Marine Division Marines, with cutting-edge, land-based anti-ship and anti-sUAS capabilities tailored for the complex littoral environment.

The NMESIS is a ground-based offensive anti-ship missile system, used in sea denial and littoral protection. It is a highly mobile and rapidly deployable island defense solution. The MADIS is a short-range, surface-to-air system that enables Low Altitude Air Defense Battalions to deter and neutralize unmanned aircraft systems and fixed wing/rotary wing aircraft.

3rd Marine Division’s 3rd MLR based in Oahu, Hawaii received the NMESIS in November 2024 and the MADIS in December 2024. 3rd Marine Division deployed the NMESIS and MADIS to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and 26. The NMESIS and MADIS also supported Resolute Dragon 2025.

As the Marine Corps’ purpose-built Division focused on the littorals, 3rd Marine Division remains committed to enhancing its ability to operate in a contested littoral environment and enable the Joint Force. The Division continues to maintain a high degree of operational readiness and flexibility to ensure regional deterrence, contributing to our overall mission of maintaining peace and stability in the Pacific.