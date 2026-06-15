A Soldiers Next Chapter Begins

Photo By Pfc. Chris Lara Martinez | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, Land Component Commander of the Nevada Army National Guard, shakes hands with Spc. Cassandra Alicia Przekop, assigned to the Medical Detachment based in Las Vegas, at Hawthorne, Nevada, on June 12, 2026. Przekop decided to reenlist for five more years with the Nevada Guard during Desert Forge 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Chris Lara Martinez) see less | View Image Page

HAWTHORNE, Nev. —“My leaders shaped my world when I was a private. I want to be the person that people can look up to.”

U.S. Army Spc. Cassandra Alicia Przekop, a 68X Behavioral Health Specialist, assigned to the Nevada Army National Guard Medical Detachment, based in Las Vegas, continues her story in the guard for 5 more years. Choosing to reenlist while in the field during Desert Forge on June 14, 2026. During her reenlistment ceremony, Przekop was sworn in by Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, Land Component Commander of the Nevada Army National Guard.

Przekop said Command Sgt. Maj. Zell Johnson approached her while she was on gate guard duty and asked how she felt about reenlisting. She said she gave an immediate yes. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get sworn in by a one-star general, and he is a very influential leader.”

For Przekop, reenlisting represents more than just continuing her service; it means staying with the organization that has given so much back to her. “The guard was the best decision I made when I was 18. I needed a fresh start, a beginning of a new chapter. I was fortunate enough to have the guard assist with my tuition to complete my bachelor’s degree in psychology, and now I am going to grad school and pursuing my master's.” Her commitment to growth goes beyond, with her long-term goal of commissioning as a behavioral health officer.

While she is currently MOS-qualified as a Motor Transport Operator, Przekop is transitioning into a new MOS as a Behavioral Health Specialist, a career she feels passionate about. Throughout this career change, she is willing to learn many new things. “I look forward to going to drill every time, it feels like reconnecting with fellow family members because the guard is like family. I also look forward to learning, for example, this annual training is my third drill with the medical detachment. I learned how to do an IV and how to hoist into a helicopter!”

As Przekop continues her journey in the Nevada Guard, she looks forward to growing as a Soldier, becoming a leader, and creating the same positive impact that others have had on her.