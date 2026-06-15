U.S. Army Demonstrates Expeditionary Support Capability for U.S. Air Force in Philippines

Photo By Capt. Eric-James Estrada | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, establish a Forward Arming and Refueling Point to support joint aviation operations during Cope Thunder 26 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 9, 2026. Cope Thunder 26 is a bilateral exercise designed to strength en interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces, showcasing a collective commitment to promoting regional security and fostering regional cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Eric-James Estrada) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Eric-James Estrada | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th...... read more read more

Fort Magsaysay, Philippines - Distance shapes everything in the Indo-Pacific. Vast stretches of ocean separate nations and military installations across a region defined by dispersed islands, long supply lines, and limited infrastructure. Aircraft and ships often represent the visible edge of the United States military reach, with aircraft patrols, international exercises, and demonstrations of regional partnership across thousands of miles of ocean.

Behind every sortie, patrol, or effort is a requirement that quietly underscores every movement: fuel.

The U.S. Army demonstrated how that fuel can reach joint forces operating across the region during Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1, at Basa Air Base, Philippines. Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division conducted a demonstration of Army Support to Other Services (ASOS), which provides sustainment capabilities such as fuel distribution across the Joint Force.

The event showed how the U.S. Army can rapidly establish expeditionary fuel distribution networks to support U.S. Air Force aircraft operating from locations where permanent infrastructure may be limited or unavailable. By providing this type of expeditionary sustainment, the Army enhances the Joint Force’s ability to operate from dispersed locations that would otherwise be difficult to support.

The 25th Infantry Division established a temporary fuel distribution network capable of receiving, storing, and delivering bulk fuel to support aircraft conducting exercise operations at Basa Air Base.

Four fuel trucks from the 25th Infantry Division were positioned at the airfield to stage and distribute aviation fuel to four U.S. Air Force F-22 aircraft from the 199th Fighter Squadron participating in the event.

The fuel distribution capability was established after setup and safety inspections, with thousands of gallons of Jet A‑1 fuel available to support aircraft operations. Fuel used during the demonstration was supplied entirely through U.S. military logistics systems, not from the local economy.

The demonstration involved soldiers from the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Support Operations and the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, who operated Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT) equipped with lightweight Tanker Aviation Refueling Systems (HTARS) to move aviation fuel from staging points to aircraft.

The operation was conducted in coordination with personnel from the Philippine Air Force, ensuring ground procedures, safety standards, and aircraft servicing requirements were aligned.

“Agile operations are essential to projecting airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. We rely on the strengths and capability of the joint force to enable operations from austere locations to accomplish the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Curtis Yoshimoto, 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron Commander. “What our teams accomplished at Basa Air Base demonstrates a capability to rapidly refuel aircraft from an austere location. Reliable and rapid fuel distribution throughout the Indo-Pacific increases our logistical resilience and flexibility throughout the region.”

While ASOS illustrates the Army’s role in providing sustainment capabilities across the Joint Force, the demonstration at Basa Air Base highlighted how those capabilities allow joint forces to operate across the Indo-Pacific’s vast geography.

“In the Indo-Pacific, distance shapes everything. Demonstrating this capability shows how the Army enables the Joint Force to operate in austere locations across the region,” said Lt. Col. Karen Dillard, Support Operations Officer for the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade. “This is the first time we’ve conducted this type of fuel distribution operation in the Philippines.”

Fuel is one of the most critical commodities in modern military operations. Aircraft, naval vessels, and ground vehicles all depend on a steady supply to stay operational.

The demonstration at Basa Air Base during Cope Thunder shows how the U.S. Army helps make long-distance missions possible. By rapidly establishing fuel distribution in austere environments, Army logisticians help ensure the Joint Force can operate across the vast expanse of the Indo-Pacific.

Cope Thunder 26 is a bilateral exercise designed to strengthen interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces, showcasing a collective commitment to promoting regional security and fostering regional cooperation.