Joint Task Force-Bravo welcomes new command team

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood | U.S. Marine Gen. Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, and the Joint Task Force-Bravo command team prepare to pass the guidon during the JTF-Bravo change of command and responsibility ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 18, 2026. Donovan acted as the presiding officer for the change of command. The ceremony concluded his first visit to Honduras since assuming command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood) see less | View Image Page

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras – Joint Task Force-Bravo officially welcomed its new command team during a change of command and responsibility ceremony held at Soto Cano Air Base, June 18.

U.S. Marine Gen. Francis Donovan, Commander of United States Southern Command, presided over the event as Col. David Webb assumed command from Col. Robert Snyder III. The ceremony also included a change of responsibility where Command Sgt. Major John Diggles relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas West.

“To the men and women of Joint Task Force-Bravo, thank you for the effort that went into my transition and this ceremony; you have absolutely lived up to your tremendous reputation,” said Webb, in his first remarks as JTF-Bravo commander. “I am honored to join your ranks and continue to deliver capabilities to U.S. SOUTHCOM, defend U.S. interests in Central America, and strengthen key partnerships throughout the Western Hemisphere.”

As the JTF-Bravo commander, Webb will lead the longest enduring joint task force in the U.S. military. Webb will oversee the employment and integration of three Mission Support Commands: 612th Air Base Squadron, Army Forces Battalion and the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment.

“For over forty years, JTF-Bravo has been the forward-deployed standing Joint Task Force, anchoring our nation’s ability to expeditiously move throughout this region,” stated Donovan. “It’s not just a joint task force; it’s a strategic force multiplier.”

Donovan presented Snyder with the Defense Superior Service Medal for his accomplishments during his command. He also presented Diggles with a Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his leadership.

“During his time in command, he oversaw over six hundred service members and the combat and execution of 650 operations across the region. Of these many operations, none was more impactful or defining as JTF-Bravo’s response to Category-Five Hurricane Melissa,” said Donovan.

Speaking to Snyder directly, Donovan stated, “Make sure you understand that you’ve left an indelible mark upon the storied legacy of JTF-Bravo and the entire SOUTHCOM enterprise.” Snyder departs to serve on the U.S. Army’s Staff at the Pentagon.

“You made a difference and did all this while having a positive mental attitude, intentionally caring for your teammates, supporting me as the commander, and working tirelessly to increase our readiness to respond to crises for our nation and our partners,” stated Snyder addressing the formation. “I’m very proud and honored to have served with you, and I hope you take pride in your accomplishments and contributions to our national defense and regional security.”

Distinguished guests from across Central America attended in support, including U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Melinda “Mindy” Hildebrand, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Honduras Colleen Hoey, Honduras Minister of Security Gerson Velazquez Aguilera, Honduras Minister of Defense Enrique Rodriguez Burchard, Gen. Hector Benjamin Valerio Ardon, Chief of Joint General Staff, Honduras, USSOUTHCOM Foreign Policy Advisor Ambassador Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, USSOUTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader and other Honduran civic and military leaders, as well as the Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and Marines of JTF-Bravo.

JTF-Bravo conducts and supports USSOUTHCOM operations, activities and investments across all domains, in support of U.S. Government agencies and partner nations in the region, in order to enhance regional security and defend the U.S. homeland and national interests. On order, JTF-Bravo will deploy for crisis response as directed by the SOUTHCOM Commander.