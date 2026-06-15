15th Wing welcomes new wing commander

Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Torres | From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force commander, Col. Garrett Fisher, outgoing 15th Wing commander, and Col. Kyle Clinton, incoming 15th Wing commander, salute during the wing change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Davis served as the presiding officer for the ceremony, the senior authority responsible for formally transferring command authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII – Col. Kyle Clinton assumed command of the 15th Wing from Col. Garrett Fisher during a change of command ceremony on June 18, 2026.

Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, highlighting the wing’s strategic impact under Fisher’s leadership and welcoming Clinton to his new command in the Pacific.

“[These] two years in command can be characterized by highly respected partnerships, mission excellence and total force teams that perpetuate and win,” said Davis. “These characteristics are absolutely essential in the strategic importance of this installation and the critical role the 15th Wing plays in projecting airpower across the Pacific.”

During his two-year tenure, Fisher guided the wing through strategic operations. Under his leadership, the 15th Wing focused on force projection, combat readiness and multinational interoperability across the Pacific. By orchestrating major exercises alongside strategic partners, Fisher ensured the base remained a premier power projection platform while continually developing Airmen across the installation.

Reflecting on his time at Hickam before relinquishing command, Fisher addressed the audience and the Airmen of the 15th Wing.

“To the skywarriors of the 15th Wing, thank you for an amazing two years,” said Fisher. “I have been incredibly impressed with how you train, exercise and execute with each other, jointly and with our allies and partners. You have embodied the warrior ethos and set the standard for how to project airpower.”

The ceremony proceeded with the traditional passing of the wing guidon, a military custom symbolizing the formal transfer of command authority, responsibility and trust from one commander to another.

Upon receiving the guidon, Clinton officially assumed leadership of the wing. He arrived at Hickam with extensive leadership experience, most recently serving as the commander of the 437th Operations Group at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. There, he directed global flying operations and prioritized strengthening his airmen’s warrior ethos with an operational focus he now brings to the Pacific.

In his first remarks as wing commander, Clinton shared his vision for the 15th Wing.

“This installation has been the symbol of American resolve, projecting Airpower across the largest ocean in defense of our nation and allies,” said Clinton. “Together we will focus on readiness, resilience and relationships. I am excited about what lies ahead, and I’m honored to join this formation. Let's get to work.”