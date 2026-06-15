781st MI Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard Change of Command

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – COL Candy Boparai, commander, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted a change of command ceremony whereby LTC Scott A. Beal, commander, 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, relinquished his command to LTC Daniel S. Hawthorne, on the Parade Field, June 18. The 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), whose motto is Ubi Ceteri Non Possunt, Latin for ‘When Others Cannot’, presents the resources and capabilities from across the Army enterprise to man, train, and equip the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) to execute cyberspace operations to achieve operational outcomes against the adversaries of the United States. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – COL Candy Boparai, commander, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted a change of command ceremony whereby LTC Scott A. Beal, commander, 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, relinquished his command to LTC Daniel S. Hawthorne, on the Parade Field, June 18.

As the Vanguard Battalion’ companies stood in formation, in the time honored tradition of the United States Army, fellow Soldiers, friends and Family members gathered to bid farewell to one command team and welcome the another.

The 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), whose motto is Ubi Ceteri Non Possunt, Latin for ‘When Others Cannot’, presents the resources and capabilities from across the Army enterprise to man, train, and equip the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) to execute cyberspace operations to achieve operational outcomes against the adversaries of the United States.

“You have heard about the history of the 781st. Over the years, this battalion has grown in scope, scale, and complexity, consistently delivering effects where and when needed,” said COL Boparai. “The 781st is unique: It is the Army’s sole offensive cyber entity under the operational control of the Cyber National Mission Force, a distinction that underscores its critical role in national defense. You are the Vanguards – always at the front, always “where others cannot.”

She added that what the Vanguard Soldiers and Civilians accomplish is in the “shadows, far from the spotlight, but always at the forefront of our nation’s security.”

Whether responding to crises in the Middle East, countering aggression in Europe, or supporting operations along our Nation’s southern border she stated the battalion’s actions have shaped outcomes and protected lives.

“You serve in silence, and the things you do every day make the world safer – even if those things cannot always be spoken of. You truly go where others cannot,” said Boparai.

COL Boparai stated the LTC Beal wore many hats. He served as the battalion commander, Service Component Command, and CNMF J7 Training Director. Under his leadership, the CNMF University was elevated, and new training courses and certification exercises were developed and taught. Over the past year, under Beal’s leadership, the Vanguard achieved over 90 percent trained and qualified personnel, ensuring the 781st provided a ready force to the CNMF.

“Scott’s legacy is one of operational excellence, technical innovation, and unwavering commitment to the Army, and the mission,” said the brigade commander.

In his remarks, LTC Beal presented an impassioned speech about those he served with.

“Standing on this field today, looking out at the magnificent Soldiers in this formation, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride and humility to have led this battalion through our 250th anniversary of our Army and into the 250th anniversary of our country.”

After thanking the distinguished visitors and guests; his Family (and most importantly his wife); COL Boparai; the Brigade Command Sergeant Major, CSM Joesph Daniel; his battalion senior enlisted leader, CSM Jack Hansen; his command group and command teams, company commanders and first sergeants; his battalion and brigade staff; he saved his most poignant remarks for the Vanguard Soldiers and Civilians.

After going through a litany of Soldier and Civilian names, reciting their achievements and honors, Beal said “They are Citizen Soldiers, they are warrior scholars, and they represent the absolute best that America has to offer... They are parents, sons and their daughters, you are (all) absolutely amazing. You represent the best cross-section of our country. Although this ceremony has mine and LTC Hawthorne’s name on the programs this is really for them. It’s for you. You all made me successful in executing my intent and fulfilling my vision.”

LTC Hawthorne comes to the Vanguard having previously served in intelligence, cyber, and academic roles, earning a doctorate in Digital Systems Security and authoring numerous articles and policies that have shaped Army doctrine.

“He brings a unique blend of technical expertise, operational acumen, and passion for innovation,” said COL Boparai. “There could not be a more fitting leader to guide the 781st into its next chapter. Da, your reputation precedes you, and it is clear you are the right choice to take this battalion into the future.”

Ubique Et Semper In Pugna

“Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!”