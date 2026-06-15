918th Contracting Battalion transfers command at Fort Carson

Courtesy Photo | Col. Kizzy Danser, commander of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade, passes the 918th Contracting Battalion guidon to Lt. Col. James Ko as the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. James Oliver and the Sgt. Maj. Judith Rocha, the battalion sergeant major, look on during a change of command ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 12, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colorado — Leadership of the 918th Contracting Battalion and the Fort Carson contracting office formally transferred during a change of command ceremony June 12 at Fort Carson when Lt. Col. James Ko assumed command from Lt. Col. Ryan Oliver.

The 918th Contracting Battalion, assigned to the 418th Contracting Support Brigade under the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, provides responsive contracting support to Fort Carson, the 4th Infantry Division and mission partners across the region. The battalion and MICC-Fort Carson deliver acquisition solutions that enable installation operations, training, modernization efforts and operational readiness.

Col. Kizzy Danser, commander of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade, presided over the ceremony, passing the battalion guidon from the outgoing to the incoming commander, symbolizing the transfer of authority, command and accountability. Danser praised Oliver’s leadership and the organization’s accomplishments during his three-year tenure as commander.

“Lt. Col. Ryan Oliver has led MICC Fort Carson and the 918th Contracting Battalion with distinction, vision and unwavering commitment to the Soldiers, Civilians, and mission partners he served,” Danser said.

Since assuming command in May 2024, Oliver oversaw the execution of more than 900 contract actions annually valued at more than $220 million while managing a contract portfolio exceeding $275 million. Under his leadership, the battalion provided critical contracting support for Warfighter Exercises, National Training Center rotations, deployment missions and installation support requirements that directly contributed to Army readiness. Danser also highlighted Oliver’s role in advancing operational contract support integration and supporting the 4th Infantry Division’s efforts to help shape the Army’s Next Generation Command and Control platform.

“His leadership ensured that Fort Carson’s training, sustainment, modernization and installation support requirements were met with speed, precision and innovation,” Danser said. In addition to mission accomplishments, Danser credited Oliver with strengthening the organization’s professional development culture and preparing acquisition professionals for future operational challenges. “As you depart for the Army War College, you leave behind an organization that is stronger, more capable, and better prepared for the future because of your leadership,” Danser said.

During his remarks, Oliver marveled at the unit’s successes and thanked the Soldiers, Army Civilians and family members who supported the battalion’s success during his command.

“To the Soldiers and Civilians of the 918 Contacting Battalion and MICC-Fort Carson, you are the best at what you do and it was honestly my privilege to serve as your commander and director,” Oliver said. “You were all a true group of professionals and made the job way easier than it should have been.”

Turning to his successor, he wished him well and predicted many more successes for the exemplary battalion under Ko’s leadership.

“You are inheriting the best group of acquisition professionals on the planet,” Oliver said. “There is not another organization out there that will push harder for longer, and I know that you will take the organization to even greater heights.”

Ko comes to the command with great experience after serving in a variety of acquisition and operational leadership assignments. He brings extensive contracting experience to the position, including previous service with distinction in the 902nd Contracting Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. As a former Air Defense Artillery officer who received his commission from Eastern Washington University in 2008 before transitioning to the Army Acquisition Corps in 2016, Ko brings a unique blend of operational and acquisition expertise to the position.

Danser further expressed confidence in Ko’s ability to lead the organization into its next chapter.

Danser said, “His breadth of experience, combined with his technical expertise and leadership abilities, make him exceptionally qualified to lead this outstanding organization.”

Addressing attendees for the first time as commander, Ko thanked the MICC command group, Danser, his new team and Oliver and his family for ensuring a legacy of excellence in the battalion.

“I want to thank Ryan for the leadership, dedication and stewardship you have provided to this battalion,” Ko said. “After talking to several members of this battalion, I have realized that I have inherited a great team.”

Ko also said the foundation established under Oliver’s leadership positioned the already exceptional organization for continued success.

“You and your family have left this organization stronger than you found it, and I look forward to building upon that foundation,” Ko said.

Danser echoed that the battalion’s reputation for excellence and commitment to supporting Soldiers and commanders across Fort Carson will continue under Ko’s leadership.

“I have every confidence that under your leadership, MICC Carson will continue to build upon its remarkable legacy while finding new ways to innovate, integrate, and deliver contracting solutions that directly enable readiness and warfighting effectiveness,” Danser said.

About the MICC Headquartered atJoint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, theMission and Installation Contracting Commandcomprises about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of theArmy Contracting Commandand theArmy Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.