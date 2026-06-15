NAVFAC Southwest Real Estate Team Fuels Race On Active Naval Installation

Photo By Mario Icari | While the race event will undoubtedly draw crowds this weekend, the NAVFAC Southwest Real Estate Team's outstanding performance took the lead and set the stage for this spectacular event. Shown are NAVFAC Southwest Real Estate's Ralna Martinez, Kimberly Spencer, and Erin Grandgirard standing with NAVFAC Southwest Counsel's Curt Permito. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Mario Icari | While the race event will undoubtedly draw crowds this weekend, the NAVFAC Southwest...... read more read more

For the first time in history, NASCAR will host its race event on an active U.S. military installation, Sunday June 21 in San Diego, thanks to a groundbreaking initiative driven across the finish line by exceptional coordination, strategic foresight, and agile problem-solving of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest’s Real Estate team.

“The NAVFAC Southwest Real Estate team demonstrated the value they consistently bring to the shore enterprise by delivering the agreement for the NASCAR races on Naval Base Coronado,” said NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Cathy Eyrich.

Marking only the second-ever street race for the NASCAR Cup Series, the highlyanticipatedAnduril 250 Race the Base will take over Naval Base Coronado’s Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI) in Southern California from June 19–21, 2026. This landmark event aligns with the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary, promising a spectacular showcase of speed and commitment to sea power from the shore.

Hosting a civilian entertainment and commercial operation of thismagnitudeon a Department of War facility requires a delicate balancing act. NAVFAC Southwest served as the critical bridge between private enterprise and military command, ensuring the event would not compromise military readiness, base security, or operational mission capabilities. Toaccomplishthis, the team successfully negotiated a complex agreement between NASCAR and the Department of the Navy for non-federal use of real property on an active installation.

Coordinating closely with Naval Base Coronado Public Works and NAVFAC Southwest’s Environmental team, they incorporated a track layout confined to aprons, taxiways, and perimeter roads that avoided active runways while formalizing requirements for fuel storage, noise mitigation, and proactive, long-term conservation measures to protect local wildlife habitats. As the event’santicipatedscope expanded during planning, the real estate team skillfully adapted the agreement to accommodate the expanded footprint and securedadditionalkey facilities without disrupting the installation’s active military mission.

The team ensured stringent financial safeguards and further protected the integrity of the installation by requiring post-event restoration to pre-event conditions following the checkered flag and podium celebrations.

“With meticulous coordination and dedication, the Real Estate team was a key enabler that brought this race across the finish line,” said Eyrich.“ I am extremely proud of the expertise and professionalism of everyone involved, they exemplify the Navy’s innovative use of real property to enhance public engagement, strengthen community partnerships, and highlight the service’s continued commitment to excellence and adaptability.”

Under the leadership of NAVFAC Southwest Real Estate Director Lindsey Green, support from NAVFAC Southwest Counsel’s Curt Permito and Susan Hulbert, and former NAVFAC Headquarters Real Estate Director Nikki Hunt, NAVFAC Southwest’s Real Estate professionals Ralna Martinez, Kimberly Spencer, and Erin Grandgirard are commended for their exemplary execution of the complex real estate agreement between the Department of the Navy and NASCAR.

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