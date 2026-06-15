Salt Lake City native serves with Navy Medicine in Cuba

Photo By Emily McCamy | 260611-N-LY941-1002 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 18, 2026) - Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Teixeira, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, serves aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Teixeira graduated from Murray High School in 2018 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in international relations and foreign policy from American Military University in 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Teixeira, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, serves aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and braining Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Teixeira graduated from Murray High School in 2018. Additionally, Teixeira earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations and foreign policy from American Military University in 2025.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Salt Lake City.

“Growing up in Salt Lake City, I learned the true value of hard work early on by balancing three jobs before joining the Navy,” Teixeira said. “During that time, I had the privilege of working alongside veterans whose perspectives profoundly shaped my mindset. They taught me what a relentless work ethic looks like, the importance of grit and the reality that facing adversity ultimately makes you stronger. I have carried those lessons with me throughout my Navy career, applying that same resilience to every challenge I face as a hospital corpsman second class.”

Teixeira joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Teixeira serves as a hospital corpsman.

“I joined the Navy to follow in the footsteps of my uncles who served before me,” Teixeira said. “I also have a deep love for travel, and the military has taken me to places I’ve never been. I couldn’t be more grateful for the journey.”

As a hospital corpsman, Teixeira is the leading petty officer for Patient Administration and the program manager for Operational Forces Medical Liaison Services. She is also the Limited Duty (LIMDU) program coordinator, Overseas Screening/Patient Travel/MEDEVAC Coordinator and Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Coordinator.

“The best part of my job is its versatility,” Teixeira said. “My career has allowed me to experience Navy medicine from multiple angles across three very distinct duty stations. I appreciate the constant growth and the privilege of providing critical care to our forces wherever we are deployed.”

USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Teixeira has had many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“While I am deeply proud to be the first in my family to reach many of these career milestones, my proudest accomplishment is the leader I have become for my sailors,” Teixeira said. “Throughout my three duty stations, working alongside everyone from E-1 to E-9 has taught me how to lead with empathy, grit and purpose. Seeing the direct impact my mentors had on my own development, and now witnessing that same growth in the sailors I currently mentor, is my greatest success. For me, leaving a lasting, positive impact on the next generation of Navy medicine is what matters most.”

Teixeira also earned a Presidential Volunteer Gold Service Medal. The award program recognizes volunteers at bronze, silver and gold levels, depending on service hours and age groups.

Teixeira serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“To me, serving in the Navy is about growth, resilience, and taking care of our people,” Teixeira said. “It started as a way to honor my uncles’ service and fulfill a passion for travel, but it has evolved into a lifelong commitment to leadership. Working alongside incredible people from E-1 to E-9 has shaped me into the leader I am today. Serving means taking everything I’ve learned, especially how adversity makes us stronger, and using it to mentor the next generation of sailors.”

Teixeira is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. More information is available here: https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/