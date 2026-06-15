Courtesy Photo | Col. Christina Buchner, commander, 44th Medical Brigade, passes the 32d Hospital...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Christina Buchner, commander, 44th Medical Brigade, passes the 32d Hospital Center colors to Col. Lana Bernat during a change of command ceremony at the Warrior Fitness Center on Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 18, 2026. The traditional passing of the colors formally signified Bernat’s assumption of command. see less | View Image Page

32d Hospital Center transfers leadership, welcomes new commander Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT POLK, La. — Soldiers, Families, and distinguished guests gathered at the Warrior Fitness Center June 18 as the 32d Hospital Center conducted a change of command ceremony, formally transferring leadership from Col. Danielle K. Rodondi to Col. Lana Bernat.



Hosted by Col. Christina Buchner, commander of the 44th Medical Brigade, the ceremony honored Rodondi's leadership and service while welcoming Bernat as the organization's next commander. The event marked the official transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability through the Army's time-honored change of command tradition.



"Today's change of command ceremony is a powerful testament to our unit's unbroken continuity, its forward momentum, and our steadfast dedication to the Soldiers we serve," Buchner said.



During her remarks, Buchner highlighted the accomplishments of the 32d Hospital Center under Rodondi's leadership, including the deployment of the 32d Hospital Center and the 115th Field Hospital in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Soldiers provided medical support across multiple locations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, including Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel.



"Under your visionary and decisive leadership, this organization set a new standard of medical excellence," Buchner said. "You poured your heart into this formation."



In addition to leading a deployed force, Rodondi guided the organization through significant changes at home station, including the transition from the historic 1st Medical Brigade to the 44th Medical Brigade and the deactivation of the 190th Medical Detachment while continuing to support missions at Fort Polk, the Joint Readiness Training Center and the Defense Health Agency.



Reflecting on her time in command, Rodondi credited the Soldiers, leaders and Families of the 32d Hospital Center for the organization's success both at home station and during deployment.



"Serving as your commander has been the greatest privilege of my career," Rodondi said. "When I took command, I knew the reputation of this formation, but over our time together, you have continually exceeded every standard and expectation set before you."



"Our first year together was defined by relentless preparation," she said. "When we deployed to the CENTCOM area of responsibility, we arrived as a medical unit but came home as a combat-tested healthcare team."



Rodondi praised the efforts of both deployed Soldiers and the rear detachment, recognizing the teamwork required to support operations overseas while maintaining readiness at home station.



"To the Soldiers standing in formation today: thank you for your unwavering dedication, your resilience and your professionalism," Rodondi said. "To the Families: thank you for your enduring support and the sacrifices you make that allow us to do our jobs."



She concluded by expressing confidence in Bernat's leadership and the future of the organization.



"Colonel Bernat, you are taking charge of an incredible team of professionals," Rodondi said. "I know they will support you just as exceptionally as they have supported me."



Bernat thanked Rodondi for her leadership and commitment to the organization and pledged to build upon the foundation established during her predecessor's tenure while maintaining a focus on readiness, professional development and caring for Soldiers.



"Today marks a significant milestone for our organization, and it is truly the honor of a lifetime to lead this distinguished unit," Bernat said.



"I commit to building upon the foundation you laid, ensuring we uphold the standards, values and culture of excellence you championed," she said.



"As we move through post-deployment reintegration, it is crucial that we unite and lean upon one another's strengths and skills," Bernat said. "Whether you served on deployment or in the rear, everyone brings value to the team."



"We will remain laser focused on readiness, professional development and caring for our people as we stand ready, resilient and committed to delivering exceptional medical care anytime, anywhere," she said.



During her remarks, Buchner expressed confidence in the future of the organization and challenged Soldiers to continue upholding the unit's legacy of excellence.



"You inherit an elite, combat-tested formation," Buchner said. "The watch is yours."



Addressing the Soldiers of the 32d Hospital Center, Buchner reminded the formation of its enduring responsibility to the Army and the nation.



"Your mission remains unchanged. You are the vanguard of expeditionary medical care," Buchner said. "Continue to look out for one another, maintain the standard and stand ready to answer the nation's call."



The ceremony concluded with the singing of the Army Song, symbolizing the continuity of leadership and the enduring commitment of the 32d Hospital Center to provide expeditionary medical support wherever and whenever called upon to serve.