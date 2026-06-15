New Gate Safety Measures Reinforce Security at MCLB Barstow

Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow continues to strengthen installation security measures through enhanced entry control procedures designed to support force protection, maintain readiness and ensure the safety of personnel aboard the installation. Current security measures include one-hundred percent identification checks at installation entry points, random vehicle inspections and heightened security protocols during increased threat conditions. The procedures are conducted by personnel assigned to the Provost Marshal’s Office and are part of ongoing efforts to maintain a secure environment for Marines, sailors, civilian employees, family members and visitors. “These measures create a more controlled and predictable environment at the gates. For drivers, the stop signs provide a clear visual cue on where to stop and what is expected when approaching the entry control point,” Major Vicente Huerta, Base Executive Officer and Provost Marshal, said. “For our officers, they create additional reaction time and a safer standoff from approaching vehicles. That separation is important because our officers are often working outside, near moving traffic, while conducting ID checks and inspections.” Installation officials emphasize that entry point security serves as the first layer of defense in protecting personnel and resources aboard the base. Random vehicle inspections are conducted to deter unauthorized activity and reinforce installation security standards while ensuring compliance with Department of War and Marine Corps force protection requirements. “Gate operations are the absolute first line of defense,” LieutenantJesus Jasso, Accident Investigations Division Chief, said. “By strictly controlling who and what enters the base, the Provost Marshal’s Office protects the installation's personnel, families, and critical assets. This secure environment is what allows MCLB Barstow to maintain uninterrupted logistics and maintenance support, directly enabling broader Marine Corps mission readiness.” In addition to security screening procedures, new stop signs have recently been installed at the Nebo and Yermo gates to improve traffic control and enhance the safety of both drivers and security personnel operating at the entry control points. The added signage is intended to reinforce safe driving practices and ensure all vehicles come to a complete stop before proceeding through gate checkpoints. “The installation of the stop signs was prompted by a gap in our layered security posture, specifically the lack of a final denial barrier at the entry control points,” Maj. Huerta stated. “A final denial barrier serves as a last line of defense to prevent an unauthorized vehicle from gaining access to the installation. Since that capability is not currently in place, the stop signs provide an additional traffic control measure to clearly require vehicles to stop before entering. This improves officer safety, reinforces access control procedures, and reduces the risk of unauthorized vehicles entering MCLB Barstow.” During periods of elevated threat conditions or high-threat alerts, additional security measures may be implemented to increase vigilance and strengthen protection of the installation. Officials encourage all personnel to remain patient and cooperative during these periods, understanding that enhanced procedures are implemented with safety and mission readiness in mind. “The overarching message is thatsecurity and safety are a shared responsibility. While traffic control and ID checks might occasionally require a few extra minutes of your time, they are not optional,” Lt. Jasso said. “These regulations exist solely to protect the lives and well-being of every Marine, civilian employee, contractor, and family member aboard the installation.” All PMO personnel continue to work closely with installation leadership to assess security conditions and ensure entry control procedures remain effective, efficient and aligned with current force protection requirements. The continued emphasis on gate security reflects MCLB Barstow’s commitment to safeguarding personnel, protecting critical resources and maintaining operational readiness across the installation. ___________________________________________________________________________________ For the safety of everyone and to keep the lines moving as efficiently as possible, drivers should follow this quick checklist every time they approach the gate: Ø Control Your Speed - Adhere strictly to the reduced speed limits and come to a full, complete halt at all stop signs. Ø Prepare IDs Early - Roll down your window and have your DoD ID (and those of your passengers) in your hand before you pull up to the officer. Ø Eliminate Distractions - End phone calls, put the phone out of reach, and turn down the radio so you can communicate clearly with the Military Police.