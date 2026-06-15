U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet reunites with father following voyage aboard the USCGC Eagle

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – For five weeks, 150 U.S. Coast Guard Academy Cadets traded a traditional classroom setting for life at sea aboard the USCGC Barque Eagle (WIX 327). When the ship came to the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina, one visitor eagerly searched the deck amongst the crew and cadets.



Waiting to see U.S. Coast Guard Academy Cadet 3rd Class Braden Kushdilian was his father, Dik Kushdilian, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary South East.



"Five weeks is a long time when you've spent the first eighteen years of someone's life raising them," said Dik. "Seeing him for the first time was fantastic."



Their reunion aboard the Eagle marked the end of a demanding summer training voyage for Braden, but for Dik, it was also an opportunity to witness another step in his son's growth as a future Coast Guard officer.



"Every time I see him, I see changes," said Dik. "I see him becoming more developed and more mature."



As Dik accompanied Braden on his commitment to the Coast Guard from high school and onwards, he recalled leadership being a common theme throughout his son's development. Dik believes that the Eagle provides cadets with a unique environment to build those skills while learning to work alongside experienced Coast Guard personnel.



"I think this whole five weeks is one big leadership petri dish for these young aspiring leaders," said Dik. "They're learning how to lead people and work as a team in an environment that demands accountability and trust."



The voyage represented Braden’s first summer of training following his freshman year at the Coast Guard Academy. As he spent the past weeks supporting the crew and learning the fundamentals of shipboard operations, he was able to further develop his leadership skills through communication and teamwork.



"The sails don't pull themselves. The brass doesn't shine itself," said Braden. "You've got to scrub the deck, wash the brass, hold the lines, ease the lines, but it's very rewarding at the end of the day."



Braden recalled that communication through demanding and challenging times remained a critical component of successful operations aboard the Eagle, from passing information between crew members or coordinating tasks and working as part of a team.



Dik added that these aspects are all part of an important lesson in leadership for Braden and the other cadets, and one of the most valuable aspects of the training mission.



“This mission is another opportunity to teach leadership to those who are going to be officers and leaders in the Coast Guard, and in just a few years, who are going to be expected to lead seasoned veteran enlisted personnel that make a boat like this run," reminded Dik.



As Braden prepares to return to the Coast Guard Academy, he said he looks forward to continuing his education and building upon the lessons learned during the voyage.



Reflecting on his first five weeks aboard the Eagle, Braden summarized the experience simply, "Hard work, but rewarding."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:16 Story ID: 568189 Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet reunites with father following voyage aboard the USCGC Eagle, by A1C Aruul Avralt-Od, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.