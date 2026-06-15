Father and son share Army service in 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

FORT DRUM, N.Y. - Chief Warrant Officer 3 Demond Hogan came to Fort Drum for one simple reason: his son was already here.

His son, Spc. Devion Hogan, joined the Army and was serving at Fort Drum when Demond's marketplace opened. After more than two decades in uniform, with assignments that included Germany, Fort Bliss, Fort Bragg and Fort Lee, Demond saw a chance to be closer to his son during the early part of Devion's Army career.

"I'm here because of him," Demond said. "He says he's in 10th Mountain. I'm like, all right. My marketplace opened up…I'm going to 10th Mountain."

Now the father and son serve in the same formation, the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade. Demond, a petroleum systems technician assigned to the 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, manages and tests fuel systems that help sustain Army operations. Devion, a combat engineer assigned to the 41st Engineer Battalion, builds obstacles and supports breaching operations with infantry units.

They serve in different specialties, but their shared brigade has given them a chance to build a relationship inside the same Army that shaped their family

Demond being close to his son is only part of why he came to Fort Drum. It also serves as an opportunity to make up for time he missed at home while serving and deploying.

"Like he said, I wasn't there," Demond said. "I'm so busy being in combat, deployed for almost two years…going to schools. Me being physically there [is important now], I wasn't there."

Those years left a mark on both of them. Devion said growing up with a father in the Army was difficult because Demond was away for much of his childhood. As he got older, he began to understand more about his father and what the Army provided for their family.

"It was tough at times because he was gone for most of the time, especially younger," Devion said. "But as I got older, as I came to see what he did and learned what he did, like deployments and stuff, it was pretty cool, inspirational."

By his junior year of high school, Devion was still looking for a path after graduation. His father encouraged him to consider the Army, not as a final answer to every question, but as a place to start building a future.

Demond always believed his son would join.

"Just to give him top cover, just to make it easier for him if he hit a rough patch, going through whatever," Demond said. "I'm there to [say], 'Hey, I got you. Let's do this. You can do this.’”

Demond understands the guidance and professional development that the Army provides to young soldiers - he has benefited from it his entire career. Demond began as a cavalry scout before transitioning into logistics and becoming a warrant officer. After 21 years in the Army, he said the service helped him build a profession and provide for his family.

Devion also said seeing how others respond to his father has shaped the kind of Soldier he wants to become.

"Every time I've seen him in a military setting, I've always seen people come around to him, talk to him, speak to him, say great things about him," Devion said. "Every time I see him, I see excellence. So I want to strive for that."

For Demond, that word matters. Excellence. Excellence is part of how he talks about the Hogan name, and about what he wants his son to carry forward.

"The name means a lot," Demond said. "Legacy means a lot. My name means a lot to me, and my legacy is what my name is. So we represent the name, Hogan."

Devion said the standard of excellence is shaping his own path. He wants to keep improving, continue his education and eventually become a warrant officer like his father. He also said he wants to change his military occupational specialty at some point, while continuing to move forward in his career.

Beyond the Army, the two discussed professional development, finances, and the challenges of adulthood. Sometimes those conversations happen in the gym or at home, but for Demond, those moments are part of why coming to Fort Drum mattered.

"Me coming here and linking up with my son..I love it," Demond said. "This is the best time of my life I've ever had. I'm glad I'm here so we can build some type of meaningful connection."

"We have a connection because we're father and son, but this is deeper because we can do things together that we never had a chance to do when he was younger," Demond said.

Demond came to the 10th Mountain Division for his son. And what he found was not only proximity to Devion, but a deeply meaningful connection.

" I understood the magnitude of it, and I understood the importance of it for him to have me closer than me being further away."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:06 Story ID: 568177 Location: NEW YORK, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Father and son share Army service in 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, by 1LT Kameron Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.