Fort Jackson inducts four into hall of fame

Fort Jackson welcomed four into its prestigious hall of fame during a ceremony held June 10.



The event recognizes “exceptional individuals, exemplary professionals” and the contributions they have made to the installation, said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander.



Those receiving the honor were retired Col. Mark Huhtanen, Beth Shwedo, Command Sgt. Maj. James Cox, and Brenda James-Pitt.



Huhtanen, a senior chief operations officer for Richland 2 School District and former deputy commanding officer was one of the class. He was an integral liaison between Fort Jackson and the Greater Columbia area.



As DCO, he oversaw the hall of fame induction process, yet the honor was “truly a surprise.”



He was enshrined due to his significant last contributions to Fort Jackson and the surrounding community as both DCO and brigade commander. His time as brigade commander saw him help implement social distancing procedures during the COVID-19 epidemic.



Beth Shwedo was inducted for her nearly 30 year commitment to Fort Jackson and its Soldiers.



Shwedo’s service is “an exceptional testament to her dedication and drive to building and improving relationships on and off the installation.”



The post is “near and dear” to her heart, she said.



There were “lots of relationships, lots of learning, lots of growing, walking the walk with the Soldiers and Families, trying to advocate” for Fort Jackson, she added.



Cox, senior enlisted leader for the 165th Infantry Brigade, said the honor of the recognition doesn’t rest on him alone.



“It belongs to every noncommissioned officer that corrected my stride over the years; every officer who led the current intent and every civilian who sustained the mission here at Fort Jackson,” Cox said.



Among his accolades include direct oversight of the successful implementation of a rigorous and extensive marksmanship program that increased the number of rounds fired while also adding a “crucial” combat field fire certification phase.



James-Pitt, who had 22 years of exception federal service and 50 years as a registered nurse, was added to the hall for her direct and measurable contribution to mission success.



She consistently demonstrated a rare level of clinical acumen and assessment skill. She was also awarded the Order of Military Medical Merit during the ceremony.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 12:56 Story ID: 568156 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Jackson inducts four into hall of fame, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.