165th dominates Victory Week sports, wins coveted cup

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Awards await the winners of Victory Week sporting events as part of the post’s 109th anniversary celebration. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Awards await the winners of Victory Week sporting events as part of the post’s 109th...... read more read more

The 165th Infantry Brigade dominated Fort Jackson's Victory Week sporting events earning them the coveted Commander’s Cup.

I “always appreciate being out here for a day of golf,” capping off Victory Week in this way, said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, during an awards presentation that saw the 165th take top honors.

The event also ended one of last events of the weeklong celebration of Fort Jackson’s birthday. The last event was an Army Ball held June 13 to honor the Army’s 251st anniversary.

“165th you did it again – well done,” Hood added. “To our retirees, family and friends that may be here and throughout the community, we appreciate you coming out today.”

The winners are: Soccer – 165th Infantry Brigade Tactical Relay – 165th Infantry Brigade Tug of War – Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Army Birthday Exercise Circuit Champion – 165th Infantry Brigade Marksmanship Competition – Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Volleyball – 165th Infantry Brigade Circuit Champion – 165th Infantry Brigade Combatives Overall – 165th Infantry Brigade Combatives Individual: Men’s Heavyweight- Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Lust, 193rd Infantry Brigade Women’s Welterweight – Cpl. Jillian Bojoh, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Men’s Welterweight – Sgt. 1st Class Onuoha Okorie, Soldier Support Institute Men’s Bantamweight – Pvt. Tyrese Washington, Soldier Support Institute Men’s Cruiserweight – Capt. Joshua Shields, 165th Infantry Brigade Men’s Lightweight – 1st Lt. Efrain Rivera, 165th Infantry Brigade Women’s flyweight – Staff Sgt. Irene White, 165th Infantry Brigade Golf: (Unit) 165th Infantry Brigade (Team) – Andrew Lovett, Ed Wilson, B. Wilson and Christian Wilson Flag Football – 165th Infantry Brigade

Commanders Cup: 1st Place: 165th Infantry Brigade 2nd Place: 193rd Infantry Brigade 3rd Place: Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion