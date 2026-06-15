134 Civil Engineers Strengthen Infrastructure and Readiness in Korea

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys | 134 Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen look through an auto level to gather information at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2026. The 134th CES is in the country to train with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron as both units share knowledge on the best practices in their field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys | 134 Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen look through an auto level to gather information at...... read more read more

KUSNAN AIR BASE - Strengthening infrastructure capabilities and training to standard while supporting mission readiness, is a hallmark of the 134th Civil Engineer Squadron. The Tennessee Air National Guard unit recently focused their efforts in support of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, June 3-17, 2026, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

The Tennessee-based team joined the project as part of a rotational plan of Air National Guard units working with their active counterparts on various improvement upgrades and maintenance endeavors while also completing vital training across the base. 134 CES Commander, Major Travis Vaughn says his team has stepped up to meet the moment.

“They’ve done that flawlessly. It’s really good training, said Vaughn. “We’ve got some good integration across the shops from our fire department to our craftsmen to our emergency managers coming out to Indo-Pacific Command at Kunsan Air Base, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team and how they’ve stepped up and worked with each other.”

Civil Engineers play a vital role in the day-to-day operations of any air base, but projects like Wolfpack Park, additional housing for rotating personnel, have to be completed on schedule to allow the next group to begin their role in the process. The 134th CES completed ceiling demolition and replacement totaling 1,450 square feet of improvements as well as installing 3,000 square feet of roof restoration, enhancing weather protection and system durability.

Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance, Heavy Equipment, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration and Electrical shops completed over 50 work orders during the duration of the project. Combined with Fire Protection, Engineer Assistant and Utilities the Tennessee unit totaled 2,365 total hours of service time in Korea. That time spent working on various projects helps the active component focus on their core mission.

“Any time we can get assistance from the Air National Guard and reserve units, we look forward to that,” 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Facilities Superintendent Justin Trivett. “It helps us be able to focus on our mission but also is a great training opportunity between us and our guard counterparts to see how each other operate and how we can integrate our shops. We learn a lot from each other in these projects.”

Teams repaired structures, upgraded electrical systems and utilized preventative maintenance initiatives geared to reduce future equipment issues. While structural and infrastructure upgrades continued, 134 CES firefighters supported manning hours at the fire station while accomplishing aircraft rescue and fire fighting training. The fire teams relied on each other to rescue passengers, while suppressing fire during the simulated exercise. Those actions ensure their capabilities remain sharp in emergency response situations.

“This training is really important because we get to work together with another fire department and sharpen our skills,” said 134 CES Fire Protection Craftsman Technical Sgt. Clayton Proctor. “When we end up in a deployed environment we can now work in cohesion and with each other more easily.”

Clarity and teamwork are crucial when mobilizing personnel and resources in emergency responses like aircraft fires. The chance to train in scenarios like that are paramount when real-world action is needed. Just as those efforts have long-term effects, working on facility improvements base-wide were not just important to keep operations running smoothly for future rotations, but it was integral for Tennessee Airmen as they gained necessary experience for future mission success.

“We learned so much on this project, " said Airman First Class Jackson Brock, 134 CES Pavements and Equipment Journeyman. “ Having the opportunity to operate larger machines like the bulldozer and grater while practicing our trade overall, just makes us better.”

Throughout the projects, Airmen demonstrated how skilled professionals can contribute to operational effectiveness in any environment.

“These opportunities allow the younger troops to step up and take leadership roles, " said 134 CES Structural Craftsman Master Sergeant Matthew Webster. “ This training shows their abilities and how they can grow as an Airman and as a leader.”

As the 134 CES moves forward, the next rotation of Airmen to Kunsan will now be able to build on the success of their predecessors. By applying technical skills in an operational setting the squadron has strengthened readiness while enhancing their ability to respond to future missions at home and abroad.