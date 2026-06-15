Readiness in Motion: how 726 EMSS TMO keeps operations on track

Photo By Senior Airman Luis Gomez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sepesa Taukete, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Traffic Management Office journeyman, transports cargo at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 16, 2026. TMO personnel use material handling equipment to safely move and stage inbound cargo, ensuring mission-essential assets are rapidly distributed to supported units or processed into supply systems supporting operations throughout the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — Personnel and cargo movements are often taken for granted, but behind every arriving shipment and mission-critical component is a team of Airmen ensuring resources reach the right place at the right time.

The 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Traffic Management Office serves as a critical logistics hub supporting operations across the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.

"The 726th EMSS TMO provides critical joint liaison duties, passenger movement and cargo distribution services that drive strategic impact across the Horn of Africa," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyssa Leemaster, 726 EMSS TMO craftsman. "By managing the secure flow of personnel and resources, TMO ensures rapid global mobility and sustained combat capability throughout the theater."

The team's responsibilities extend across a vast theater, supporting the 449th Air Expeditionary Group's seven squadrons, and joint mission partners operating from multiple locations throughout the region. From quality-of-life supplies that sustain deployed personnel to base defense equipment and first responder kits, every shipment supports mission execution.

TMO personnel provide tracking and tracing capabilities that allow leaders to maintain in-transit visibility of high-value assets while ensuring incoming cargo is processed and distributed. Their efforts support tenant units, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, rescue forces and other mission partners throughout the theater.

Operating across the African continent presents unique logistical hurdles, particularly when coordinating across different military branches. The office works closely with aircrews and maintenance professionals supporting platforms across multiple mission sets, ensuring critical components reach maintainers as quickly as possible.

"Working in a joint environment where each military branch utilizes distinct logistical systems has its challenges," Leemaster said. "Overcoming that requires our team to build and maintain strong inter-service partnerships, exercise patience and employ collaborative problem-solving to ensure assets move seamlessly and the mission is accomplished."

"Every single asset we process or ship to forward operating locations is vital to the mission," Leemaster said. "Crucially, we manage high-priority parts that directly impact the operational readiness of key airframes.”

Supporting customers remains at the center of the TMO mission, and in a region where mission requirements can change rapidly, the ability to move personnel and resources efficiently remains essential to maintaining operational effectiveness.

Through coordination, problem-solving and customer-focused support, TMO Airmen provide the logistical foundation that enables mission success across the Horn of Africa.