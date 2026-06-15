Sailors, Civilians Keep Pennsylvania Roadway Clean

Photo By James Foehl | 260616-N-PX557-1002 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (June 16, 2026) Lt. j.g. Christopher San Miguel, a project officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, removes trash and debris from a two-mile stretch of Sporting Hill Road as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) state-wide Adopt A Highway program, June 16. The cleanup was the latest event supporting the command’s 18-year partnership with PennDOT and served as an opportunity to preserve the environment, protect wildlife and waterways, keep roads safer, and beautify the community surrounding the base. U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.--Sailors and civilians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg removed trash and debris from a two-mile stretch of Sporting Hill Road as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) state-wide AdoptAHighway program, June 16.

The cleanup was the latest event supporting the command’s 18-year partnership with PennDOT and served as an opportunity to preserve the environment, protect wildlife and waterways, keep roads safer, and beautify the community surrounding the base.

“Partnerships like these play a critical role in connecting our Sailors to the local community and the American people,” said Capt. Don McIntyre, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “They reinforce the importance of serving our nation with integrity and reflect our gratitude for the support ofthelocal community.”

Adopt A Highway areas include state highway rights-of-way, interchange areas, traffic islands, or two-mile sections of roadway. Community partners volunteer for two years. PennDOT provides materials tomaintaindesignated areas and posts signs along the road to recognize participating partners.

“We appreciate the fine work and dedication of organizations such as NAVSUP BSC, who perform an invaluable service in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful. By partnering with PennDOT through AdoptAHighway, volunteer organizations helpmaintainthe scenic beauty of thousands of miles of Pennsylvania roadway. We are extremely grateful for these hard-working, community-minded volunteers,” said Kevin Keefe, District 8 Executive, PennDOT.

For servicemembers at NAVSUP BSC, the event also provided opportunities to act as environmental stewards and give back to the community they live in.

“When the Navy comes into a community, we become a part of it. We live there, raise families there, so it means a lot for us to give back to our communities,” said Lt. Jacob Butikofer, project officer, NAVSUP BSC.

“It’simportant to create a network between military servicemembers and the community here in Mechanicsburg.Itshowsthat just becausewe’reactive dutymilitary, itdoesn’tmeanwe’renot part of the community whenwe’restationed here,” said Lt.j.g.Christopher San Miguel, project officer, NAVSUP BSC.

Navy commands are encouraged to join efforts with local communities on initiatives that support the preservation, protection, restoration, and enhancement of the environment. Activities mayinclude:developing environmental stewardship awareness, teaching environmental values and energy-efficient habits, implementing recycling programs, and organizing orparticipatingin energy awareness events or environmental cleanup efforts, such as the PennDOT AdoptAHighway program.

“Being good stewards of the environment is very important and shows that we care,” said Lt.j.g.Ali Barage, project officer, NAVSUP BSC. “We’re making sure the resources we have at home are being taken care of, and we start with our local community.”

NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis onlogisticsand financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.

For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.

For more information about the AdoptAHighway program, visit https://adoptahighway.penndot.pa.gov/Default.aspx.